What Melania Trump wore her 76th week as first lady — including for the Fourth of July
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after greeting military families during an afternoon picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, July 4, in Washington, D.C. Alex Brandon/AP

What Melania Trump wore her 76th week as first lady — including for the Fourth of July

By Anna Swartz | 

What a week it’s been — while much of the country had the day off for the Fourth of July, first lady Melania Trump had the day on. And you better believe she wore red, white and blue on Independence Day (no messages on her clothes, though). Trump was out and about a couple of other times, too.

Here is what she wore this week:

Friday, June 29: Erdam floral pants on the White House lawn

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, their son Barron Trump and mother-in-law Amalija Knavs walk on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a Marine One departure June 29 in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, their son Barron Trump and mother-in-law Amalija Knavs walk on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a Marine One departure June 29 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Friday, Melania Trump and the rest of the first family were spotting preparing to take off in Marine One. Trump wore a white shirt, yellow stilettos and a pair of Erdem floral-print slim pants.

Sunday, July 1: A pink sweater and white pants on the tarmac

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the tarmac at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, New Jersey, Sunday, July 1.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the tarmac at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, New Jersey, Sunday, July 1. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Heading back to the White House from New Jersey on Sunday, Trump wore what appeared to be a pink Prada sweater, white pants and white flats — oh, and a pair of her signature oversized shades.

Tuesday, July 3: A navy outfit for a surprise visit

Melania Trump made a previously unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday — the same hospital where she recently underwent kidney surgery. For her pre-holiday visit, Trump wore an all-navy blouse and pant ensemble and black stilettos. While there, she met with some service members (and even tweeted about it).

Wednesday, July 4: A Ralph Lauren dress and an Alexander McQueen belt for the Fourth of July

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, in Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Trump was decked out in the colors of the flag on Wednesday, when she showed up alongside her husband at a White House picnic for military families held on the South Lawn. The blue and white were courtesy of a checkered Ralph Lauren gingham dress, and the red leather bow belt was Alexander McQueen. She also had on red heels — and she even let her husband hold her hand.

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

March 20, 2018

Most recent

White Ohio family that called 911 on black boy mowing lawn calls police on him again July 4

31m ago

The Louvre is now offering a Jay-Z and Beyoncé-themed museum tour dedicated to “Apeshit”

42m ago

Trump mocks #MeToo — unless he can use it against his political opponents

46m ago

What it’s like when Nicki Minaj and her fans harass you online

57m ago

Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco is pansexual (at the disco and everywhere else)

2h ago

What Melania Trump wore her 76th week as first lady — including for the Fourth of July

2h ago

Government, scrambling to meet court deadline, requests more time for reuniting separated families

2h ago

The new Whitney Houston documentary is more revealing than the first, but it’s the last one we need

2h ago

This 90-pound, blind “mechanical beast” can run and jump like a cheetah

3h ago

Who’s Sorry This Week? President Donald Trump, Chelsea Handler and other public apologies

3h ago