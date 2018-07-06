Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco is pansexual (at the disco and everywhere else)

Your high school crush Brendon Urie came out as pansexual in an interview with Paper magazine published Friday. Urie — who is, incidentally, the only remaining member of Panic! At the Disco, the band that made him famous — talked to Paper about his role as a queer icon and his own sexuality.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person,” Urie said. “Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

Then he added, “I guess this is me coming out as pansexual.” Even before he was out though, Urie was somewhat of a queer hero. His song “Girls/Girls/Boys,” which he explained to Paper was actually written about having a threesome, has become a queer anthem for some fans. There’s even an Instagram account devoted to messages of thanks to Urie, many of which are from LGBTQ fans who credit Urie with helping them to accept themselves.

In this handout image made available on March 1, 2007, by MTV, members of the band Panic! At the Disco pose for a portrait shoot. Handout/Getty Images

Urie isn’t the only celeb to push the term “pansexual” into the spotlight in recent months. In an interview with Rolling Stone published in April, singer Janelle Monáe, whose sexuality has long been the subject of speculation, came out as queer and pansexual. After Monáe’s interview, Merriam-Webster reported that lookups for the word “pansexual” had risen by 11,000%.

In the Paper interview, Urie said figuring out his sexuality “was never weird for me.” He added, “For our first headline tour I would go up to Ryan, our guitar player, and like kiss him on the neck or kiss him on the mouth and he would be so mad. I was like, ‘I just want to kiss you, bro.’”