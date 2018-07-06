Mic Daily: The government struggles to reunite families, Trump mocks #MeToo and more
Mic Daily: The government struggles to reunite families, Trump mocks #MeToo and more

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Government, scrambling to meet court deadline, requests more time for reuniting separated families

Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, center, holds her son Pedro, left, as she is reunited with her daughter Janne, right, at Miami International Airport on Sunday.
Despite assurances from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during a Thursday call with reporters that the government was complying with its first court-mandated deadline for reuniting families, court records submitted later that evening show that officials are formally requesting more time in instances where it’s proving difficult to link children to their parents, according to the Washington Post.

Trump mocks #MeToo — unless he can use it against his political opponents

U.S. President Donald Trump
On Thursday, President Donald Trump mocked the #MeToo movement as part of a racially charged joke about Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) while speaking to the crowd at a raucous Montana rally, suggesting that the outpouring of individuals who have held powerful men accountable for sexual misconduct are weak.

Is it ethical to eat at a restaurant at the center of a #MeToo accusation?

The Spotted Pig in New York City, photographed in 2015
Throngs of burger seekers and curious diners continue to hum through the Spotted Pig’s vestibule, even though its co-owner, Ken Friedman, has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple former employees.

One wonders: Are they none the wiser, or do they simply not care?

What it’s like when Nicki Minaj and her fans harass you

Nicki Minaj
On Saturday, Wanna Thompson, a Toronto-based writer and creator of Wanna’s World blog, said she received two hateful, vulgar direct messages on Twitter. They weren’t from some random user or passerby — though lately she’s received plenty of toxic messages from total strangers as well.

No, these messages came from none other than rap queen Nicki Minaj. They were sent in response to a tweet Thompson sent out criticizing Minaj’s music.

The new Whitney Houston documentary is more revealing than the first, but it’s the last one we need

Whitney Houston
Though it’s not easy viewing, Whitney is undoubtedly worth watching. Even so, this sort of pain is not entertaining — prepare yourself accordingly. This film is both anger-inducing and utterly depressing.

