This week in food and travel: What that Starbucks straw ban really means
A new, flat plastic lid that does not need a straw Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This week in food and travel: What that Starbucks straw ban really means

By Mic Staff | 

This week, Starbucks announced it’d be doing away with plastic straws by 2020. The idea of losing those iconic green drinking vessels sent a lot of people up in arms. Some argue the ban further disadvantages people with disabilities who, without plastic straws, would be unable to drink beverages independently. Others say the ban would hardly impact the world’s massive plastic problem and that Starbucks and other corporations aren’t doing enough to take responsibility.

Whatever your stance, one thing’s clear: Drinking a Frappuccino won’t feel the same come 2020.

Starbucks will ban plastic straws by 2020. But is its new lid really any better?

These iconic green straws will soon be a collectors’ item.
These iconic green straws will soon be a collectors’ item. Mark Lennihan/AP

One of Starbucks’ solutions is a plastic sippy cup-like lid that doesn’t require a straw. Whether this is truly a viable solution is up for debate. Read more here.

This sustainable burger might just topple the classic American hamburger from its throne

The blended burger could be coming to a fast food restaurant near you.
The blended burger could be coming to a fast food restaurant near you. Mian Arshad/Shutterstock

Adding mushrooms to ground beef could make for a superior-tasting burger that’s easier on the planet. Read more here.

Drag queens share their best packing tips

Pride Toronto
Pride Toronto Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

Because these performers often go on multi-city trips with just one suitcase, they have to be experts at traveling with fragile items — i.e. a massive wig — with ease. Read more here.

Is it ethical to eat at a restaurant at the center of a #MeToo accusation?

The Spotted Pig in New York City in 2015
The Spotted Pig in New York City in 2015 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

What kind of impact are you making when you decide where to make a dinner reservation? The answer isn’t always obvious. Read more.

Share:
Mic Staff
By Mic Staff
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

The Best Food Cities in America: Los Angeles

Most recent

Black Lives Matter was born 5 years ago today. Is America better off?

Mic Daily: Russian intelligence indicted, Scarlett Johansson drops out of ‘Rub & Tug’ and more

What Melania Trump wore her 77th week as first lady — including in Belgium and the UK

This week in food and travel: What that Starbucks straw ban really means

Four notable takeaways from Robert Mueller’s latest indictments in the Russia probe

Lawyer for Harvey Weinstein says he never admitted to exchanging sex for movie roles

Scarlett Johansson drops out of ‘Rub & Tug’ amid backlash for playing a trans man

Who’s Sorry This Week? Henry Cavill, Papa John and other public apologies

Pikachu has bangs now, I guess

Aja premieres new video for “I Don’t Wanna Brag” featuring 11 jaw-dropping lewks