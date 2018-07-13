This week in food and travel: What that Starbucks straw ban really means

This week, Starbucks announced it’d be doing away with plastic straws by 2020. The idea of losing those iconic green drinking vessels sent a lot of people up in arms. Some argue the ban further disadvantages people with disabilities who, without plastic straws, would be unable to drink beverages independently. Others say the ban would hardly impact the world’s massive plastic problem and that Starbucks and other corporations aren’t doing enough to take responsibility.

Whatever your stance, one thing’s clear: Drinking a Frappuccino won’t feel the same come 2020.

These iconic green straws will soon be a collectors’ item. Mark Lennihan/AP

One of Starbucks’ solutions is a plastic sippy cup-like lid that doesn’t require a straw. Whether this is truly a viable solution is up for debate. Read more here.

The blended burger could be coming to a fast food restaurant near you. Mian Arshad/Shutterstock

Adding mushrooms to ground beef could make for a superior-tasting burger that’s easier on the planet. Read more here.

Pride Toronto Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

Because these performers often go on multi-city trips with just one suitcase, they have to be experts at traveling with fragile items — i.e. a massive wig — with ease. Read more here.

The Spotted Pig in New York City in 2015 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

What kind of impact are you making when you decide where to make a dinner reservation? The answer isn’t always obvious. Read more.