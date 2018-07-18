Mic Daily: Democrats allege GOP blocked interviews with alleged Russian spy Maria Butina and more

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

Rakem Balogun and ‘Mic’ correspondent Aaron Morrison Mic/Facebook

In the debut episode of Mic Dispatch — Mic’s newsmagazine on Facebook Watch — we meet Rakem Balogun, whose legal name is Christopher Daniels. Balogun was arrested and spent five months in jail after he posted a Facebook post praising Micah Johnson, the lone gunman who killed five Dallas police officers in July 2016.

New episodes of Mic Dispatch drop every Tuesday and Thursday on Facebook at 8 p.m. Eastern.

President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with members of his cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

In the aftermath of his highly controversial press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it’s shaping up to be the post-Charlottesville debacle all over again for President Donald Trump and his administration.

Alleged Russian agent Maria Butina speaks at a rally in 2013. Uncredited/AP

Democrats on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence are accusing their Republican counterparts of having blocked them from interviewing alleged Russian spy Maria Butina, who was arrested Sunday and charged over apparent attempts to infiltrate American political organizations to advance Moscow’s interests.

You’ll feel more comfortable when you use these phrases. mentatdgt/Shutterstock

Asking someone how much money they make is like asking to see them naked. It feels like a violation at worst, and deeply inappropriate at best. That conversation can be even more awkward when you ask someone with whom you actually share a manager, a company logo and a smelly office microwave.

Let Mic contributor Kaitlin Menza guide you through this potentially awkward situation. It might pay off.

Kerri Evelyn Harris, candidate for the Democratic nomination for Senate in Delaware. Kerri Harris/TW Collins

“I didn’t want it to be me,” Kerri Harris told Mic about her decision to run in an interview. “I was hoping I would find someone that was ready to take that charge, and I would be able to help on the background on a campaign... It came to a point where I finally said, ‘You know what? If nobody else is going to do it, I’m going to do it.’ And we went from there.”