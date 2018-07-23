Stories That Pay Off: Why do we get so mad when others show their financial privilege?
Why do we get so mad when others show their financial privilege? Jat306/Shutterstock

Stories That Pay Off: Why do we get so mad when others show their financial privilege?

By Payoff Staff | 

Talking about money can be difficult, whether it’s with co-workers, complete strangers or the entirety of the internet. This week, we take a look at why one intern’s expenses lit up the social media stratosphere, the uncomfortable and sometimes awkward salary discussions with colleagues, why it’s more difficult to change your name for men and the privacy details one app may be giving away.

How an intern’s spending habits riled up the internet

A recent Money Diary on ‘Refinery29’ riled up the internet over financial privilege.
A recent Money Diary on ‘Refinery29’ riled up the internet over financial privilege. Joamir Salcedo/Mic

With her family chipping in $3,200 a month, the intern from a recent Refinery29 Money Diary could not have painted a starker picture of income inequality in America. Read more here.

The least awkward way to talk about salary with your co-workers

You’ll feel more comfortable when you use these phrases.
You’ll feel more comfortable when you use these phrases. mentatdgt/Shutterstock

Asking someone how much money they make is like asking to see them naked, but this game plan includes who to ask, where to have the conversation — and the right words to use. Read more here.

Is your Venmo set to public? Here’s what strangers learn when your payments are broadcast online.

A Venmo transaction can say a lot.
A Venmo transaction can say a lot. Hang Do Thi Duc/Public by Default

If you’ve never touched your Venmo’s privacy settings, you’ve been putting on quite the show with your finances. Read more here.

Why is it more difficult for men to change their names after marriage?

Changing your name after marriage can still be an incredibly complicated process.
Changing your name after marriage can still be an incredibly complicated process. Damir Khabirov/Shutterstock

Changing your name often requires a lot of paperwork and a few trips to the DMV. But for men, the process is even more complicated. Read more here.

Share:
Payoff Staff
By Payoff Staff
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Transitioning out of apartment life

Most recent

Georgia lawmakers want Jason Spencer to resign after a life-ruining appearance on ‘Who is America?’

Where is the American “great middle” that James Comey is talking about?

How Trump upended Tuesday’s Georgia gubernatorial runoff

Creole cream cheese is a New Orleans family staple — and now it’s having a comeback in restaurants

Trump weighs pulling security clearance of former top intelligence officials who have been critical

Judge rules anti-abortion protesters in New York did not unlawfully harass patients and staff

Why this professor was on a mission to publish his fake study on politician poop

Here are the 10 best looks from episode 8 of ‘Pose,’ including a winged gown and feathers for days

At this Caribbean hotel, guests can help with conservation efforts by killing fish

Jada Pinkett Smith is your new favorite talk show host