Here are the 10 best looks from episode 8 of ‘Pose,’ including a winged gown and feathers for days
Mj Rodriguez and Hailie Sahar JoJo Whilden/FX

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Sunday night marked the end of the inaugural season of FX’s Pose — and what a finale it was. All season long, we’ve been building to this episode’s ball, where Pray Tell (played by the impossibly regal Billy Porter) doled out the Mother of the Year award.

Before giving out the season’s last trophy, however, the cast of Pose delivered look after look in the ball’s main categories. Unsurprisingly, Elektra, the newest member of the House of Evangelista (played by Dominique Jackson), continued her season-long reign as Pose’s untouchable look queen.

Here’s our last Pose fashion roundup until the show graces our screen once more with the eventual debut of season two.

10. Elektra’s “I threw this on last minute and still look incredible” brown trench coat

Dominique Jackson and Mj Rodriguez in ‘Pose’
Dominique Jackson and Mj Rodriguez in ‘Pose’ JoJo Whilden/FX

9. Blanca’s flowing, one-shoulder summer melon dress

Mj Rodriguez in ‘Pose’
Mj Rodriguez in ‘Pose’ FX

8. Veronica’s mother-of-the-bride look

Bianca Castro in ‘Pose’
Bianca Castro in ‘Pose’ FX

7. Blanca’s canary yellow, caped Greek goddess gown

Mj Rodriguez in ‘Pose’
Mj Rodriguez in ‘Pose’ FX

6. This Big Bird meets Las Vegas showgirl moment

‘Pose’
‘Pose’ FX

5. Aphrodite’s Mariah Carey waves and pink strapless gown

Alexia Garcia in ‘Pose’
Alexia Garcia in ‘Pose’ FX

4. Pray Tell’s Mad Hatter meets New York outfit

Billy Porter in ‘Pose’
Billy Porter in ‘Pose’ FX

3. Angel’s feathery, angelic dress and blue heels

Indya Moore in ‘Pose’
Indya Moore in ‘Pose’ FX

2. Lulu’s golden vampire supervillain top

Hailie Sahar in ‘Pose’
Hailie Sahar in ‘Pose’ FX

1. Elektra’s ethereal, golden goddess gown

Dominique Jackson in ‘Pose’
Dominique Jackson in ‘Pose’ FX
