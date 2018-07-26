Movement Must-Reads: Nia Wilson, #MuteRKelly and the deadly costs of global agribusiness

The stabbing death of Nia Wilson in Oakland, California, Gwen Carr’s reaction to the New York Police Department’s disciplinary proceedings against Officer Daniel Pantaleo — who killed Carr’s son, Eric Garner, in 2014 — and a historically deadly year for anti-agribusiness protesters worldwide highlight this week’s edition of the Movement newsletter.

Read on for more.

From Mic:

Chauncey Alcorn with Gwen Carr’s reaction to news that the NYPD will pursue disciplinary action against Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who killed Carr’s son, Eric Garner, in 2014.

Kelly Kasulis on the consequences of rapidly expanding agribusiness, especially in Latin America, where 60% of deaths of people protesting the large-scale farming, manufacturing and distribution of food, occurred in 2017 — the deadliest year for such protesters on record.

And four from Natelegé Whaley: one on this week’s verdict in the case of Chikesia Clemons, the black woman found guilty of disorderly conduct for a Saraland, Alabama, Waffle House incident in which police officers wrestled her to the floor and exposed her breasts.

A second covering the #MuteRKelly campaign’s response to the singer’s new single “I Admit,” which founder Oronike Odeleye calls a “19-minute sex-trafficking fundraising anthem.”

And a third and fourth covering Sunday’s stabbing death of 18-year-old black Oakland woman Nia Wilson, which resulted in an arrest and murder charges filed against John Lee Cowell, a white man, and an outpouring of memorial artwork from a global network of creators.

From elsewhere:

Rebecca Traister’s profile of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for New York.

And Zadie Smith on the black American painter Henry Taylor for the New Yorker.

That’s all for now. Until next week.

— Zak Cheney-Rice