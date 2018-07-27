Hype Daily: The ‘Buffy’ reboot, Jeff Goldblum’s new gig and more

Welcome to Hype Daily, Mic’s morning entertainment roundup. Here’s everything you need to catch up on in the entertainment world and what to look forward to today. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

Good morning from Hype reporter Anna Swartz.

The showrunner of the planned Buffy reboot says it’s time for a new slayer

Earlier this month, news broke that a reboot of the classic TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer is in the works. Instead of returning to the original cast, the reboot will reportedly feature new stars, including a black actress in the lead role. Fan backlash to the news of a Buffy reboot was, obviously, intense, with some Buffy-lovers psyched for the new project and some aghast at the idea of a reboot.

On Thursday, Monica Owusu-Breen, the showrunner of the planned reboot, posted a message on her Twitter about her love for the original Buffy and her plans for a new version. “Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, 20 years later … and the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer … And that’s all I can say.”

In more reboot news... Charlie’s Angels !

Kristen Stewart during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19 in Cannes, France. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Have we reached peak reboot yet? Maybe not because I’m still excited for this one — all three stars of the planned Charlie’s Angels reboot have officially been cast. As the Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday, Kristen Stewart will star in the reboot along with British actor Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott, who is also playing Jasmine in the upcoming live-action Aladdin reboot (more reboots!). Elizabeth Banks will direct the film, due out in 2019, and she’ll also play Bosley.

Jeff Goldblum has an amazing new gig

Jeff Goldblum discusses his upcoming documentary series ‘The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum’ during the National Geographic Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on July 25, in Beverly Hills, California. Richard Shotwell/AP

Life finds a way — to get Jeff Goldblum on your screen as much as possible. This week, the actor revealed that he’ll host a new documentary series for National Geographic, Deadline reported.

Tentatively titled The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum, the series will follow Goldblum around the world, learning about the fascinating science and stories behind ordinary things. If this is a chance to watch Goldblum marvel at paperclips or something, sign me up because that sounds amazing.

Ryan Reynolds is making a movie no one asked for

Ryan Reynolds attends the ‘Deadpool 2’ panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, in San Diego. Chris Pizzello/AP

Truly, who asked for this? Vulture reported this week that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is working on new film called Stoned Alone, which is exactly what it sounds like — a stoner version of the ‘90s classic Home Alone. But instead of starring an adorable, young Macaulay Culkin as a kid accidentally left behind on a family trip, it will focus on a stoned adult “who misses his flight for a holiday ski trip.” Get it? He’s stoned... alone. And then robbers break into his house. Okay then!

Put this on your radar: Orange Is the New Black

Stars Uzo Adubo, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva and Laura Prepon at an event in New York City. Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

The new, sixth season of the Netflix dramedy Orange Is the New Black is out on Friday. While the last season saw the women of Litchfield take over the prison in a riot after the death of an inmate, this season will move them to a new location: maximum security. Will a shake-up and a change of scenery give the show and its characters a boost of energy? There’s only one way to find out and that’s to binge-watch the whole thing this weekend.