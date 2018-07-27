First lady Melania Trump had another busy week, this time traveling within the country as part of her Be Best initiative, launched in May to combat cyber-bullying and also opioid abuse. Trump has been out and about quite a bit in recent weeks — which is especially notable when compared with the weeks-long period this past spring when she wasn’t seen out in public at all, sparking wild speculation about her absence. Welcome back to the spotlight, first lady!

Here is what she wore this week.

Sunday, July 22: A pinstripe Polo Ralph Lauren dress

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, New Jersey, Sunday, July 22, en route to Washington after staying at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Carolyn Kaster/AP

On Sunday, Trump was spotted alongside her husband in New Jersey. The two were boarding Air Force One, en route to the White House after a visit to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump was wearing a pinstripe Polo Ralph Lauren silk maxi dress, tied at the waist, with a pair of stilettos and her signature sunglasses.

Tuesday, July 24: A Jil Sander gray floral dress on a trip to Nashville

Melania Trump blows bubbles with 18-month-old patient Elliegh Rasmussen during a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, July 24. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Trump visited Nashville, Tennessee, as part of her Be Best campaign. While there, the first lady spent time at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, first as a part of a discussion about neonatal abstinence syndrome with hospital experts, and then hanging with young patients. She wore a Jil Sander gray and white floral print dress paired with a white belt.

Thursday, July 26: A red dress in a tweet

While the first lady is hardly as Twitter-active as her husband, she does use her official @FLOTUS account from time to time. On Thursday, her account tweeted out a photo with the caption, “Planning is underway for this year’s # Christmas at the @WhiteHouse! There is still a lot of work to be done, but I hope everyone will enjoy our final holiday vision for the People’s House.”

It’s a little hard to tell the exact red dress Trump is wearing in the photo, but the Twitter account @WhiteHouseFash speculated that it might be this vintage-inspired red Emilia Wickstead wool-crepe midi dress.

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.