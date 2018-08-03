This week in food and travel: The rise and fall of Pinkberry
Pinkberry partnered with tennis star Maria Sharapova to launch new toppings in 2014. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

This week in food and travel: The rise and fall of Pinkberry

By Mic Staff | 

When Pinkberry opened in 2005 at a West Hollywood location, it helped to reinvent frozen yogurt. With anywhere from 800 to 1,500 customers per day at a given location, frozen yogurt was no longer a neglected offering on the bottom of the menu of the ice cream store; it was hip, “healthy” and visually appealing. We explored the rise and fall of the once-popular froyo empire.

This week, we also looked at the impact of Hispanic communities on the Appalachian food scene, the spirit of activism in the dining culture of Oakland, California, and chef Marcus Samuelsson’s favorite spots in New York.

The downfall of Pinkberry frozen yogurt — the ultimate teen hotspot of the early 2000s

The rise and fall of Pinkberry frozen yogurt.
The rise and fall of Pinkberry frozen yogurt. PinkberrySwirl/Instagram

Pinkberry was more than a froyo spot: It was the closest teens could get to living out the lives they watched on The Hills and Real Housewives. Read more here.

Restaurants are helping to construct a new narrative of Hispanic-Appalachian culture

A mural outside Tres Hermanos Nuñez in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
A mural outside Tres Hermanos Nuñez in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Tres Hermanos Nuñez/Instagram

“Appalachia is a much more multicultural and diverse region — and always has been — than it’s portrayed in the media.” Read more here.

In Oakland’s most exciting restaurants, incredible food and social activism go hand in hand

The dining room of Dyafa, a restaurant run by Reem Assil in partnership with Alta Group.
The dining room of Dyafa, a restaurant run by Reem Assil in partnership with Alta Group. Connor Bruce/Dyafa

Oakland has taken on a distinct, powerhouse culinary identity of its own and its chefs are on a mission to break boundaries, both socially and in the kitchen. Read more here.

Where chef Marcus Samuelsson eats in New York when he’s not cooking

One of Marcus Samuelsson’s go-to restaurants in New York includes Thai restaurant Uncle Boons.
One of Marcus Samuelsson’s go-to restaurants in New York includes Thai restaurant Uncle Boons. Nicholas Hunt and Uncle Boons/Getty Images and Instagram

The chef’s go-to spots include a trendy Soho Thai restaurant and jazz club in Harlem so exclusive, scoring an invite is nearly impossible. Read more here.

Share:
Mic Staff
By Mic Staff
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

The Best Food Cities in America: Welcome to New York City's Arthur Avenue

Most recent

Mic Daily: What we learned in the first week of Paul Manafort’s trial and more

This week in food and travel: The rise and fall of Pinkberry

What we learned in week 1 of Paul Manafort’s trial

Cities sue the Trump administration for undermining Obamacare

What Melania Trump wore her 80th week as first lady — the one time we saw her

iPhone X 2018 Rumors: Everything we think we know about the new iPhone

Who’s Sorry This Week? Seth Rogen, Amy Adams and other public apologies

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration not about Manafort’s ugly jackets

Why Sichuan food simply doesn’t taste the same in the US

EA says it didn’t edit Kaepernick’s name out of a song on a video game soundtrack on purpose