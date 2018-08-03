Mic Daily: What we learned in the first week of Paul Manafort’s trial and more
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort

By Tim Mulkerin 

What we learned in week 1 of Paul Manafort’s trial

An activist holds a picture of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort at a protest outside the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, prior to the first day of Manafort’s trial. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The first of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s two trials began Tuesday, with prosecutors seeking to convince a jury that Manafort engaged in widespread bank fraud and tax evasion to maintain a lavish lifestyle financed by his political consulting work with pro-Russian officials in Ukraine.

Cities sue the Trump administration for undermining Obamacare

Protesters gather across the Chicago River from Trump Tower on March 24, 2017, to rally against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

President Donald Trump has made taking down the Affordable Care Act, a signature piece of legislation under the Obama administration, a key part of his presidential agenda ever since his days on the campaign trail. Now, a new lawsuit alleges his attempts to do so violate the U.S. Constitution.

What Trump’s grocery gaffe says about his relationship with money

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Thursday in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Matt Rourke/AP

President Donald Trump has redefined what it means to make a political gaffe. He now has to say or do something truly bizarre for the moment to last past a day’s news cycle. A lot of errors big and small skate by. But Trump on Tuesday said something so goofy, it was ultimately revealing: He confessed he doesn’t know how grocery stores work.

EA says it didn’t edit Kaepernick’s name out of a song on a video game soundtrack on purpose

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick Jae C. Hong/AP

Video game maker Electronic Arts said it didn’t intentionally edit Colin Kaepernick’s name out of a song on the soundtrack of its new game Madden NFL 19, calling the omission “an unfortunate mistake.”

Why Sichuan food simply doesn’t taste the same in the US

Braised meats at a market in Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province Stephanie Wu/Mic

If you’ve ever had a Sichuan dish — likely heavily flavored with Sichuan peppercorn — you’re very aware of the cuisine’s spicy and numbing qualities. But if you venture to China, the same dish will taste vastly different.

