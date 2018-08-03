Mic Daily: What we learned in the first week of Paul Manafort’s trial and more

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

An activist holds a picture of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort at a protest outside the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, prior to the first day of Manafort’s trial. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The first of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s two trials began Tuesday, with prosecutors seeking to convince a jury that Manafort engaged in widespread bank fraud and tax evasion to maintain a lavish lifestyle financed by his political consulting work with pro-Russian officials in Ukraine.

Protesters gather across the Chicago River from Trump Tower on March 24, 2017, to rally against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

President Donald Trump has made taking down the Affordable Care Act, a signature piece of legislation under the Obama administration, a key part of his presidential agenda ever since his days on the campaign trail. Now, a new lawsuit alleges his attempts to do so violate the U.S. Constitution.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Thursday in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Matt Rourke/AP

President Donald Trump has redefined what it means to make a political gaffe. He now has to say or do something truly bizarre for the moment to last past a day’s news cycle. A lot of errors big and small skate by. But Trump on Tuesday said something so goofy, it was ultimately revealing: He confessed he doesn’t know how grocery stores work.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick Jae C. Hong/AP

Video game maker Electronic Arts said it didn’t intentionally edit Colin Kaepernick’s name out of a song on the soundtrack of its new game Madden NFL 19, calling the omission “an unfortunate mistake.”

Braised meats at a market in Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province Stephanie Wu/Mic

If you’ve ever had a Sichuan dish — likely heavily flavored with Sichuan peppercorn — you’re very aware of the cuisine’s spicy and numbing qualities. But if you venture to China, the same dish will taste vastly different.