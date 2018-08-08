Republican Troy Balderson barely leads Democrat Danny O’Connor in ominous sign for the GOP
Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson, left, speaks next to President Donald Trump during a rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

By Emily C. Singer | 

Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson holds a razor-thin lead over Democrat Danny O’Connor in a special election Tuesday in Ohio’s 12th District, with almost all votes counted.

Balderson leads O’Connor, 50.1% to 49.3%, with 99% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. Provisional ballots remain to be counted, and it’s possible the race could be headed to an automatic recount, which is triggered when the margin is within 0.5%.

If Balderson’s lead holds, his narrow victory in a seat President Donald Trump carried by an 11-point margin in 2016 would still a bad sign for the GOP, which will have to defend far more competitive seats than this one in the November midterms.

“I know people don’t want to hear this, but at this point it doesn’t really matter,” Sean Trende, an election analyst at RealClearPolitics, tweeted as results came in. “OH-12 shouldn’t be a nailbiter for the GOP, even with two solid candidates running.”

In order to defeat a Democrat in this seat, Republican outside groups spent millions in ads and even brought in Trump himself for a last-minute rally in the district Saturday night.

Yet anti-Trump enthusiasm still brought Democrats within 1 point of winning a seat they haven’t held since Ronald Reagan was president.

Given Republicans have 74 districts more competitive than this one in November, Balderson’s under-performance is a sign the GOP may see its House majority slip away this fall.

