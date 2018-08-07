Mic Daily: Trump reinstates Iran sanctions, Michael Cohen reportedly under investigation and more
President Donald Trump Scott Olson/Getty Images

Mic Daily: Trump reinstates Iran sanctions, Michael Cohen reportedly under investigation and more

By Tim Mulkerin 

Michael Cohen is reportedly being investigated for possible tax fraud

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Michael Cohen is under federal investigation for potential tax fraud, according to a new report, which paints a more detailed picture of the legal peril President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer has found himself in.

Trump reinstates “biting” sanctions against Iran, pitting the US against Tehran and key allies

President Donald Trump Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is slapping Tehran with sanctions that had been lifted as part of the Iran nuclear deal, the landmark 2015 accord he deemed “incompetent” and withdrew the United States from earlier this year.

Progressives are running in red states, too — including a lesbian MMA fighter in Kansas

Sharice Davids, an amateur MMA fighter, is running for Congress in Kansas. Sharice Davids/Flickr

If Sharice Davids wins, she’d become the first Native American to represent the state of Kansas in Congress. She’d also be the state’s first out gay congresswoman.

Ruby Rose will play a queer Batwoman on the CW

‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Ruby Rose Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Australian actor Ruby Rose has been cast as Batwoman for the CW, Variety reported Tuesday. She’ll make her debut as the DC Universe character in an upcoming crossover event between CW superhero shows The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

A new study finds eating crickets may be good for your gut — if you can stomach it

An assortment of crickets and grasshoppers at a market Hoang Ding Nam/Getty Images

Forget Activia. Crickets may soon become the next probiotic trend.

According to a study published in Scientific Reports in July — the first clinical trial of its kind — crickets may actually increase enzymes in the stomach that aid metabolism.

Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter and Social Media Editor, Hype

