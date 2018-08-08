A growing list of all the September issues that celebrate black beauty and celebrity in 2018
Black women celebrities are taking over magazine covers this September. Vogue/Tyler Mitchell

A growing list of all the September issues that celebrate black beauty and celebrity in 2018

By Natelegé Whaley | 

Every September, popular magazines go big with their issues in length, content and the celebrities they choose to grace their covers. Unfortunately, the faces that usually model in the publishing industry’s most highly coveted magazines are usually white and many publications have been called out for the lack of representation. This year, there seems to be a shift as at least nine September covers and one weekly publicaton, the Hollywood Reporter, feature black celebrity women.

From singer Beyoncé’s powerful glance and flower headpiece on Vogue, actress Tracee Ellis Ross’ joyful portrait on Elle Canada, to comedienne Tiffany Haddish’s cool New York street style on Glamour, here is a look at all the September magazine issues on newsstands everyone is scrambling to collect.

1. Beyoncé on Vogue

A photo posted by (@) on

2. Tracee Ellis Ross on Elle Canada

A photo posted by (@) on

3. Tiffany Haddish on Glamour

A photo posted by (@) on

4. Zendaya on Marie Claire

A photo posted by (@) on

5. Slick Woods on Elle UK

A photo posted by (@) on

6. Yara Shahidi on The Hollywood Reporter

A photo posted by (@) on

7. Rihanna on British Vogue

A photo posted by (@) on

8. Aja Naomi King on Shape

A photo posted by (@) on

9. Issa Rae on Ebony

A photo posted by (@) on

10. Lupita N’yongo on Porter

A photo posted by (@) on

Share:
Natelegé Whaley
By Natelegé Whaley
Culture Reporter

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Mic Daily: The ACLU is suing Jeff Sessions, the Oscars introduce a new category and more

Liberals draw a line in the sand at the Netroots Nation conference

A growing list of all the September issues that celebrate black beauty and celebrity in 2018

The ACLU is suing Jeff Sessions over the Trump administration’s asylum policies

US to level new sanctions against Moscow over UK poisoning of former Russian double agent

A common bacteria spread in hospitals is becoming resistant to some hand sanitizers, study says

Planning mistakes mean Trump’s border wall could be pricier and less effective

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: 5 options for the Switch game to add more characters of color

Dascha Polanco gets real about body positivity and loving her curves in ‘Women’s Health’

The Oscars will introduce a new category for “achievement in popular film”