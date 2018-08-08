A growing list of all the September issues that celebrate black beauty and celebrity in 2018

Every September, popular magazines go big with their issues in length, content and the celebrities they choose to grace their covers. Unfortunately, the faces that usually model in the publishing industry’s most highly coveted magazines are usually white and many publications have been called out for the lack of representation. This year, there seems to be a shift as at least nine September covers and one weekly publicaton, the Hollywood Reporter, feature black celebrity women.

From singer Beyoncé’s powerful glance and flower headpiece on Vogue, actress Tracee Ellis Ross’ joyful portrait on Elle Canada, to comedienne Tiffany Haddish’s cool New York street style on Glamour, here is a look at all the September magazine issues on newsstands everyone is scrambling to collect.

1. Beyoncé on Vogue

2. Tracee Ellis Ross on Elle Canada

3. Tiffany Haddish on Glamour

4. Zendaya on Marie Claire

5. Slick Woods on Elle UK

6. Yara Shahidi on The Hollywood Reporter

7. Rihanna on British Vogue

8. Aja Naomi King on Shape

9. Issa Rae on Ebony

10. Lupita N’yongo on Porter