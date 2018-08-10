Lena Waithe on her new haircut and feeling free: “I really stepped into myself.”
Lena Waithe at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet on Aug. 9, in Beverly Hills, California. Richard Shotwell/AP

Lena Waithe on her new haircut and feeling free: “I really stepped into myself.”

By Anna Swartz | 

Emmy-winning writer and actress Lena Waithe showed up at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet Thursday rocking the short new haircut she debuted in July. And, as she told Variety on the red carpet for the event, cutting her hair actually had a lot of meaning for her and symbolized taking ownership of her identity in a new way.

“I felt like I was holding onto a piece of femininity that would make the world feel comfortable with who I am,” Waithe said. “I think I thought for a long time, ‘Oh, if I cut my hair, I’ll be a stud, I’ll be, you know, in the gay world, there’s a lot of categories — I’ll be a stud or I’ll be a butch,’ and I’ve always thought, ‘Well, no, I’m not that, I’m so soft,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I gotta put that down ’cause that’s something that’s outside of me.’”

Waithe added finally cutting her hair made her feel “so free and so happy and so joyful, and I really stepped into myself.”

Waithe might be one of the hardest working people in Hollywood — she’s currently juggling multiple projects, including a new series for TBS, season two of her Showtime drama The Chi and a new HBO series starring Kid Fury she’s producing.

She’s also engaged to girlfriend Alana Mayo, a film production executive. But Waithe, who made history in 2017 as the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, still had time to speak thoughtfully and candidly about gender expression and outward-facing identities.

“If people call me a butch or say ‘she’s stud’ or call me sir out in the world — so what,” Waithe said Thursday. “So be it. I’m here with a suit on, not a stitch of makeup and a haircut — I feel like, ‘Why can’t I exist in the world in that way?’”

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Heather Heyer’s mom: Daughter’s death in Charlottesville forced white locals to reckon with racism

A year after Charlottesville, money for injured residents is drying up — or never arrived

The Best Food Cities in America: Asheville, North Carolina

Court bans harmful WWII-era pesticide, says EPA violated law

Best Places to Travel: London

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration that aren’t about Space Force

The term “Snapchat dysphoria” implies something very dark about our society

Who’s Sorry This Week? Casey Affleck, Lady Gaga and other public apologies

What is Paul Manafort’s end game?

This week in food and travel: A new study finds eating crickets may be good for your gut