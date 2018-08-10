Mic Daily: Paul Manafort’s end game, Trump’s culture war against black athletes and more
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a dinner with business leaders in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 7, 2018. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Mic Daily: Paul Manafort’s end game, Trump’s culture war against black athletes and more

By Tim Mulkerin 

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration that aren’t about Space Force

CIA Director Gina Haspel, left, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma
CIA Director Gina Haspel, left, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma Mic/AP

As the Trump administration prepared to blast off with Space Force — the enterprising new plan to create a sixth military branch focused exclusively on preserving U.S. military dominance among the stars — scandals brewed in other, more terrestrial-bound corners of the government.

What is Paul Manafort’s end game?

Courtroom sketch of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort listening with his lawyer, Kevin Downing
Courtroom sketch of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort listening with his lawyer, Kevin Downing Dana Verkouteren/AP

Former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s first federal trial is hurtling to a conclusion, with the prosecution set to rest their case against Manafort on dozens of bank fraud and tax evasion charges as early as Friday afternoon.

West Virginia’s entire state Supreme Court could be impeached for corruption and incompetency

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart John Raby/AP

A House committee in West Virginia voted Thursday to bring 14 charges of impeachment against all four state Supreme Court justices, alleging charges of “corruption, maladministration, incompetency, neglect of duty and potential criminal behavior.”

Trump tries to shift conversation back to his culture war against black athletes

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Carolyn Kaster/AP

Facing mounting pressure over the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump on Friday kicked off another season of his culture war against football players protesting racial injustice during the pregame national anthem.

The term “Snapchat dysphoria” implies something very dark about our society

But first: lemme take a selfie.
But first: lemme take a selfie. Bruce Mars/Pexels

Researchers have started using the term “Snapchat dysphoria” to describe our desire to look like the filtered, more Instagrammable version of ourselves. A recent study in JAMA pointed out a 13% increase in plastic surgery patients seeking to improve their looks for selfies between 2016 and 2017 because of this phenomenon.

Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter and Social Media Editor, Hype
