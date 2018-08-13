NASA just launched a historic mission to touch the sun
In this NASA photo, the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. Bill Ingalls/AP

NASA just launched a historic mission to touch the sun

By Kelly Kasulis | 

Our planet revolves around the sun — literally — and yet scientists still have so much to learn about the fiery ball that gives us light.

That’s why NASA launched its historic Parker Solar Probe at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sunday. The probe, an unmanned machine about the size of a small car, will pass the sun 24 times over the next seven years, moving up to 430,000 miles per hour. Not only would that make it the fastest-moving manmade object in history, according to NASA, but it would also be a space device’s closest journey to the sun yet.

Even so, the probe won’t exactly touch the sun or its 900,000-degree to 2-million degree aura called the solar corona, even with all the brag-worthy, new-age thermal engineering. The Parker probe will only get as close as 3.8 million miles away from the sun, given the central star’s intense heat — and that’s only so long as everything goes right.

But this is why NASA wants to study the sun in the first place. The Parker Solar Probe will hopefully help space scientists understand why the solar corona is so impossibly hot, along with what causes supersonic solar wind and other natural mysteries. These are fundamental questions about the sun that researchers have been vying to answer ever since solar astrophysicist Eugene Parker first theorized solar wind 60 years ago in 1958. In fact, the probe was named after Parker because of his discovery — and the 91-year-old scientist was even there to watch it launch.

A video of the launch shows a dramatic countdown before the rocket lifts off in an explosive show, eventually turning into a mere dot of light in the dark sky.

This video from NASA shows the Parker Solar Probe’s liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. NASA/YouTube

For now, space junkies around the world will have to wait and see what NASA’s probe discovers. But certainly, it’ll be a deeper understanding of the star that gives us life.

Share:
Kelly Kasulis
By Kelly Kasulis
Contributor, The Future Is Now

Recommended video

Crops are growing in this underwater garden

Most recent

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 9: Inclusive comedy show ‘Talk Hole,’ comedian Murray Hill (Full transcript)

Mic Daily: Newspapers condemn Trump’s attacks on the media, the FBI fires Peter Strzok and more

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark donates $1 million to STEM education

Ruby Rose quits Twitter after fan backlash over her casting as the new Batwoman

A look at what’s been found in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s documents

Investing when stocks are low: Is now the time to buy Facebook or Papa John’s stock?

NASA just launched a historic mission to touch the sun

Who got fooled on episode 5 of ‘Who Is America?’ and what did they have to say about it?

Randy “Ironstache” Bryce set to face primary voters in fight for Paul Ryan’s seat in Wisconsin

Google is tracking your location even when you ask it to stop, study shows. Here’s the fix.