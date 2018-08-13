Stories That Pay Off: How to set boundaries with your co-workers
Navigating friendships in the office isn’t as easy as it looks. Helena Lopes/Pexels

Stories That Pay Off: How to set boundaries with your co-workers

By Josh Ocampo | 

Work friends are invaluable: They can be your comfort, your comic relief and your confidant. But they can also be major distractions who may invest a bit too much energy into office politics. Mic spoke with career experts about how to set ground rules with co-workers in and out of the office so you can juggle that work-life balance a bit more seamlessly.

More this week: We examined the top mistakes to avoid when renting a new place, the repercussions of the Weinstein investigation and why one bakery’s less-traditional hiring process should catch on.

How to set limits with colleagues and keep things from getting awkward

How do you keep a happy hour with colleagues from devolving into a venting session?
How do you keep a happy hour with colleagues from devolving into a venting session? Elevate/Pexels

Practice these gentle techniques and succinct phrases and avoid the potential awkwardness that can come with work friends.

Don’t Fall For This: Common mistakes to avoid when renting a house or apartment

Finding a new home is stressful. Follow these tips to make sure the process goes smoothly.
Finding a new home is stressful. Follow these tips to make sure the process goes smoothly. Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

You’re about to sign away thousands of dollars on a new place. Prepare yourself by studying up on these typical blunders.

At Greyston Bakery, no resumes or interviews are required to land a job

An employee at the manufacturing facility within Greyston Bakery
An employee at the manufacturing facility within Greyston Bakery Greyston Bakery

Unemployment for individuals with criminal records is common — but a New York bakery hopes to tackle this problem with its no-questions-asked hiring practice.

What is the new “Weinstein clause” and how does it affect the business world?

The effects of Harvey Weinstein’s reckoning now extend to Wall Street.
The effects of Harvey Weinstein’s reckoning now extend to Wall Street. Jefferson Siegel/AP

Keeping an accused sexual predator in a corner office finally makes a company less desirable.

Share:
Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Transitioning out of apartment life

Most recent

FBI fires Peter Strzok in move his lawyer says “should be deeply troubling to all Americans”

Stories That Pay Off: How to set boundaries with your co-workers

Barbados Crop Over is a celebration of freedom, where festival-goers honor their bodies and heritage

‘Insecure’ season 3, episode 1: Meet the artists behind the songs in “Better-Like”

More than 100 newspapers will condemn Trump’s attacks on the media

Hype Daily: Lindsay Lohan backtracks, more new music from Nicki Minaj and more

Today in Trump’s America: Trump raises money for GOP rep who said most mass shooters are Democrats

From tomato jam to okra fries, Asheville’s chefs are redefining Appalachian food with global flavors

Unite the Right anniversary rally in DC doesn’t go as planned for Jason Kessler and his followers

Coming up this week in politics: Manafort trial nears an end as Senate and Trump head back to D.C.