Work friends are invaluable: They can be your comfort, your comic relief and your confidant. But they can also be major distractions who may invest a bit too much energy into office politics. Mic spoke with career experts about how to set ground rules with co-workers in and out of the office so you can juggle that work-life balance a bit more seamlessly.

We examined the top mistakes to avoid when renting a new place, the repercussions of the Weinstein investigation and why one bakery's less-traditional hiring process should catch on.

How do you keep a happy hour with colleagues from devolving into a venting session? Elevate/Pexels

Practice these gentle techniques and succinct phrases and avoid the potential awkwardness that can come with work friends.

Finding a new home is stressful. Follow these tips to make sure the process goes smoothly. Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

You’re about to sign away thousands of dollars on a new place. Prepare yourself by studying up on these typical blunders.

An employee at the manufacturing facility within Greyston Bakery Greyston Bakery

Unemployment for individuals with criminal records is common — but a New York bakery hopes to tackle this problem with its no-questions-asked hiring practice.

The effects of Harvey Weinstein’s reckoning now extend to Wall Street. Jefferson Siegel/AP

Keeping an accused sexual predator in a corner office finally makes a company less desirable.