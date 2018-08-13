Mic Daily: Newspapers condemn Trump’s attacks on the media, the FBI fires Peter Strzok and more
President Donald Trump Rick Loomis/Getty Images

Mic Daily: Newspapers condemn Trump’s attacks on the media, the FBI fires Peter Strzok and more

By Tim Mulkerin 

More than 100 newspapers will condemn Trump’s attacks on the media

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Hans Pennink/AP

Following an appeal from the Boston Globe, more than 100 publications nationwide are preparing to decry President Donald Trump’s characterization of the media as an “enemy of the people.”

Connie is the villain in BlacKkKlansman. But Ashlie Atkinson is ready for white people to wake up.

Ashlie Atkinson as Connie in ‘BlacKkKlansman’
Ashlie Atkinson as Connie in ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Focus Features

BlacKkKlansman, which hit theaters Friday, is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer who infiltrated a KKK chapter in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the 1970s. Ultimately, Connie becomes a key player in one of the most vile, most racist, most violent acts in the film: accusing Stallworth of rape as he tries to arrest her for plotting to kill local black activists.

A look at what’s been found in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s documents

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh
President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh J. Scott Applewhite/AP

With U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing just three weeks away, a battle is continuing to play out over the paper trail documenting his lengthy government career.

FBI fires Peter Strzok in move his lawyer says “should be deeply troubling to all Americans”

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

The FBI fired Peter Strzok, a 21-year veteran of the law enforcement agency who has come under fire for texts he sent that were critical of President Donald Trump.

From tomato jam to okra fries, Asheville’s chefs are redefining Appalachian food with global flavors

A spread at Chai Pani, an Indian street-food restaurant run by owner and executive chef Meherwan Irani in Asheville, North Carolina.
A spread at Chai Pani, an Indian street-food restaurant run by owner and executive chef Meherwan Irani in Asheville, North Carolina. Chai Pani Restaurant Group

In southern Appalachia — the mountainous region that stretches from West Virginia to Mississippi — the trendiest food movements are nothing new. Farm-to-table cuisine, whole animal meals and preserved vegetables are practices that go back generations, to a time when using the local bounty and canning foods throughout the year was done out of necessity, not an evolving public moral consciousness.

Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter and Social Media Editor, Hype
