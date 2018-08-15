After her win in Vermont, Christine Hallquist could be first transgender governor
Christine Hallquist in Johnson, Vermont, on Feb. 21. Wilson Ring/AP

After her win in Vermont, Christine Hallquist could be first transgender governor

By Emily C. Singer | 

Christine Hallquist won a Democratic primary for governor in Vermont Tuesday, putting her one step closer to becoming the first transgender governor in American history.

Hallquist defeated a crowded field of Democratic contenders to capture the nomination. She won with 47.6% of the vote, with 47% of precincts reporting, according to the New York Times.

She’s one of a handful of transgender politicians running for office since President Donald Trump’s election. In Virginia, Danica Roem became the first out transgender person to be elected to the state legislature. And in Minnesota, Andrea Jenkins became the first openly transgender black woman to be elected to public office, after she won a seat on the Minneapolis City Council in 2017.

With her win, Hallquist goes on to face Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Scott managed to win the gubernatorial election in 2016 as a Republican, despite the fact Hillary Clinton carried the state at the presidential level with 61% of the vote. However, he has seen his approval rating plummet in recent months after he signed gun control legislation into law that raises the age to purchase firearms, bans bump stocks and limits the number of magazines people can possess.

Still a few months from election day political handicappers rate the governor’s race as solid Republican — meaning Hallquist has an uphill climb to victory in November.

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

Most recent

After her win in Vermont, Christine Hallquist could be first transgender governor

Kris Kobach, who ran Trump’s failed voter fraud commission, wins gubernatorial primary in Kansas

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 9: Inclusive comedy show ‘Talk Hole’; comedian Murray Hill (Full transcript)

Talk Hole is a comedy show where queer and female comedians shine

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 9: Inclusive comedy with ‘Talk Hole’ and Murray Hill

Alt-right activists at “Unite the Right 2” sound a lot like Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson

Mic Daily: Trump campaign sues Omarosa, Manafort’s defense rests and more

Nicki Minaj denies harassing a music critic online

MoviePass users complain they can’t cancel the service. The company says it’s a “bug.”

The Hudson River isn’t as gross as you think: What a huge oyster says about the quality of NYC water