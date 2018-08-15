Randy Bryce wins Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s 1st District for chance to succeed Paul Ryan
Randy Bryce speaks at a rally in Racine, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ironworker and labor activist Randy Bryce won a Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s 1st District Tuesday night. He will move on to a general election in the race to succeed retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Bryce, who rose to national prominence thanks to a viral campaign ad on health care, defeated his Democratic opponent, Cathy Myers, 59.2% to 40.8%, with 60% of precincts reporting, according to the New York Times.

Source: Randy Bryce for Congress/YouTube

Bryce now hopes his progressive platform — including supporting a $15 minimum wage, Medicare for All and the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement — can propel him to victory in this suburban Milwaukee district that President Donald Trump carried by a 10-point margin in 2016.

Bryce will face off with University of Wisconsin Regent Bryan Steil, who won the GOP primary Tuesday night. Steil defeated a crowded field, including white supremacist Paul Nehlen, thanks to the help of Ryan’s endorsement.

Inside Elections, a nonpartisan political handicapping outlet, said the race currently leans Republican.

