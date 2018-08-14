Mic Daily: Trump campaign sues Omarosa, Manafort’s defense rests and more
Omarosa Manigault sits behind U.S. President Donald Trump. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Mic Daily: Trump campaign sues Omarosa, Manafort’s defense rests and more

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

Want more entertainment news in your inbox? Sign up for Hype Daily — Mic’s morning entertainment roundup. It’s got all the news you need to start your day.

Trump campaign sues Omarosa for allegedly violating a nondisclosure agreement

Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault Newman
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault Newman Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

President Donald Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit Tuesday against former-Apprentice-star-turned-White-House-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, alleging she violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed during the 2016 campaign, the Washington Examiner reported.

Opinion: Why conservatives should also want to #AbolishICE

Activists in New York City protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Activists in New York City protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

I believe in a small state, which intervenes in the economy when there are clear market failures. Naturally, that means government should be predictable and exercise discretion very cautiously.

That’s precisely why I believe Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be reformed. Or to jump on the popular movement and hashtag on the left, #AbolishICE. And I believe thoughtful, self-identified conservatives should as well.

Manafort’s defense rests in financial fraud trial without calling a witness

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Paul Manafort’s defense team rested Tuesday without presenting a case nor calling a single witness, after the judge presiding over the case rejected a motion to acquit President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager.

The #GrabYourWallet co-founder is mobilizing thousands against Twitter over its Alex Jones policy

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Richard Drew/AP

Twitter executives’ refusals to ban radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from the platform have incited moral outrage and many think pieces across the web. Now, direct action is starting on the platform — a coalition of nearly 50,000 very online people who have pledged to boycott the site’s advertisers until it reverses course.

Time’s Up moves to help low-wage workers fight workplace sexual harassment

‘This Is Us’ actor Chrissy Metz wearing a “Time’s Up” badge at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January
‘This Is Us’ actor Chrissy Metz wearing a “Time’s Up” badge at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Time’s Up Legal Defense fund, an arm of the celebrity-backed Time’s Up initiative unveiled in January to help fight workplace sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond, is taking a major step toward its mission.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter and Social Media Editor, Hype

Recommended video

Brittany Packnett wants you to #SayHerName

Most recent

After her win in Vermont, Christine Hallquist could be first transgender governor

Kris Kobach, who ran Trump’s failed voter fraud commission, wins gubernatorial primary in Kansas

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 9: Inclusive comedy show ‘Talk Hole’; comedian Murray Hill (Full transcript)

Talk Hole is a comedy show where queer and female comedians shine

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 9: Inclusive comedy with ‘Talk Hole’ and Murray Hill

Alt-right activists at “Unite the Right 2” sound a lot like Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson

Mic Daily: Trump campaign sues Omarosa, Manafort’s defense rests and more

Nicki Minaj denies harassing a music critic online

MoviePass users complain they can’t cancel the service. The company says it’s a “bug.”

The Hudson River isn’t as gross as you think: What a huge oyster says about the quality of NYC water