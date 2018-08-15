Twitter CEO puts Alex Jones in a timeout, “removing his ability to tweet for a time period”
Jack Dorsey has put Alex Jones on a brief Twitter timeout. JD Lasica/Flickr

Twitter CEO puts Alex Jones in a timeout, “removing his ability to tweet for a time period”

By Xavier Harding | 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has put InfoWars host Alex Jones in a timeout so he can think about what he’s done. In an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, Dorsey said the company pressed pause on Jones’ ability to tweet.

“I believe we put him in a timeout, removing his ability to tweet for a time period,” Dorsey said. “Any suspension, whether it be a permanent one or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and their behaviors.”

Many tech platforms have blocked Jones from their sites due to the host spreading misinformation and encouraging his viewers to harass others. For example, Jones has peddled the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook school shooting didn’t actually happen. Parents of a child killed in the shooting were harassed online and forced to move several times as a result, according to the Guardian.

Unlike YouTube, Spotify, Facebook and certain Apple platforms, Twitter has yet to remove Jones from its site. In an Aug. 8 interview with Sean Hannity, Dorsey justified Twitter’s decision to allow Jones to live on the platform.

“The reason is simple: He hasn’t violated our rules,” Dorsey tweeted.

According to Dorsey, this is consistent with how Twitter enforces its policies. The Twitter CEO’s interview with Holt will air in full on NBC Nightly News on Wednesday.

Share:
Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now

Recommended video

Crops are growing in this underwater garden

Most recent

ACLU: Immigration Services conspired with ICE to “trap” migrants at visa interview

Could this California bill start the next evolution of police reform?

“The evidence in this case is overwhelming”: Prosecution targets Manafort “lies” in closing argument

Trump Organization’s finances, shrouded in secrecy, bring fresh legal action

Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director who’s been critical of president

Twitter CEO puts Alex Jones in a timeout, “removing his ability to tweet for a time period”

‘BlacKkKlansman’ interweaves the Jewish and black struggles as one

Americans are mostly united on not wanting blueprints for 3D-printed guns online

Omarosa’s allegations against Trump set up another battle of unreliable narrators

Schools across the South are being legally required to make it clear, “In God we trust”