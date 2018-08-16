Celebrities pay their respects to Aretha Franklin after the legend dies at 76
Aretha Franklin performs prior to President Barack Obama speaking in Detroit on Sept. 5, 2011. Paul Sancya/AP

By Anna Swartz | 

Aretha Franklin, the iconic singer known as the Queen of Soul, died Thursday in Detroit at 76, of pancreatic cancer. As NPR reported on Thursday, Franklin was one of the best-selling artists “of all time,” and in 1987, became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her music, Franklin was also involved in the civil rights movement, and toured to raise money for the cause.

After news of Franklin’s death broke, celebrities from the music and entertainment world — and beyond — posted tributes to the legendary singer on social media. Clive Davis, the producer who worked with Franklin for decades, called her “a national treasure.”

And other prominent figures — including director Ava DuVernay, Elton John and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — weighed in with tributes of their own.

But the best way to honor Franklin is undoubtedly by listening to one of her unforgettable performances, like her 2015 rendition of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” at the Kennedy Center Honors, which moved then-President Barack Obama to tears. Watch it below.

Source: FNA Music Group/YouTube
