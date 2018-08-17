This week in food and travel: A new report finds traces of Monsanto pesticide in oat-based foods
Oat-based foods from popular brands such as General Mills were tested in a new report from the Environmental Working Group. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This week in food and travel: A new report finds traces of Monsanto pesticide in oat-based foods

By Stephanie Wu | 

The Environmental Working Group on Wednesday published a report from a commissioned laboratory test of 45 products made with oats. Glyphosate, an herbicide that has been linked to cancer, was found in nearly all of them.

Glyphosate is the most-widely used herbicide in the U.S., Alexis Temkin, EWG’s toxicologist, said in a phone interview. The tested products — which include popular brands such as Quaker and General Mills, which produces cereals like Cheerios and Lucky Charms — do not violate the legal limit of glyphosate set by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EWG suggests a lower limit, however, over concerns that children are more susceptible to carcinogens.

In other news, Mic also looked at what an oyster discovery says about the quality of water in the Hudson River, why Caribbean festivals are a place to celebrate freedom and heritage and how Bollywood movies turned Switzerland into a romantic travel destination.

A new report says traces of Monsanto pesticide found in many popular, oat-based breakfast foods

Boxes of General Mills Cheerios cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh.
Boxes of General Mills Cheerios cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP

The Environmental Working Group’s test, which included both organic and non-organic oat products, found that both types of products were susceptible to pesticide contamination.

What the discovery of a giant oyster says about the quality of NYC water

Divers in the Hudson River check an oyster bed.
Divers in the Hudson River check an oyster bed. Billion Oyster Project/Facebook

The eight-inch oyster — estimated to be 10 to 15 years old — tells us the Hudson River might not be as gross as we once thought.

How Bollywood turned Switzerland into a romantic destination for Indian travelers

The St. Mauritius Church in Saanen, Switzerland, has been used as a setting in Bollywood films.
The St. Mauritius Church in Saanen, Switzerland, has been used as a setting in Bollywood films. Switzerland Tourism

Bollywood movies have been filmed in Switzerland since the late 1980s, leading to a huge increase in honeymoon tourism from India.

Barbados Crop Over is a celebration of freedom, where festivalgoers honor their bodies and heritage

Festivalgoers at Crop Over in Barbados
Festivalgoers at Crop Over in Barbados Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

Caribbean festivals are a judgment-free zone, where people of all shapes, sizes, races and ages wear as little or as much they want in the name of personal expression.

Share:
Stephanie Wu
By Stephanie Wu
Editorial director, lifestyle
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins just became the first American women to nab gold in cross-country skiing

Most recent

This week in food and travel: A new report finds traces of Monsanto pesticide in oat-based foods

Mueller submits more than 1,000 exhibits for second Manafort trial in September

Rihanna and Donald Glover were spotted filming something together in Cuba

Miss Black America at 50: A look back at the pageant’s history of protest and pride

Department of Labor issues “religious liberty” directive in wake of Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling

How a farming experiment in the Palm Springs desert led to the iconic date shake

Hype Daily: The world mourns Aretha Franklin, Kenya Barris moves to Netflix and more

Today in Trump’s America: Manafort jury’s questions to the judge may be a good sign for his defense

What you need to know if you’re changing the gender on your US passport

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 10: Missing Native American women; celeb-certified designer Christian Cowan