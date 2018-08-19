John Bolton claims there’s “concern” 3 countries besides Russia are meddling in elections
White House national security adviser John Bolton at the White House on Aug. 16 in Washington. Pool/Getty Images

John Bolton claims there’s “concern” 3 countries besides Russia are meddling in elections

By Alison Durkee | 

White House national security adviser John Bolton claimed Sunday foreign efforts to meddle in U.S. elections could extend beyond Russia.

In an interview on ABC’s This Week, Bolton claimed there’s “sufficient ... concern” China, Iran and North Korea could potentially also be meddling in American elections, including the upcoming November midterms.

“I can say definitively that it’s a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we’re taking steps to try to prevent it,” Bolton said Sunday. This is in addition to the Russian meddling that is already known.

“I’m not going to get into the — what I’ve seen or haven’t seen, but I’m telling you, looking at the 2018 election, those are the four countries that we’re most concerned about,” Bolton said when asked if he had seen anything specifically suggesting China has interfered in elections.

Bolton’s comments echoed a tweet President Donald Trump sent Saturday in which he said the “fools” focused on Russia “should start also looking in another direction, China.”

The president has previously used accusations of election interference from other countries as an attempt to deflect from the Russian election meddling that has already been definitively proven. In the wake of his widely criticized meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump told reporters he “accepted” the intelligence community’s conclusion the Russians interfered in the 2016 election, but then added, “Could be other people also. A lot of people out there.”

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has also brought up other countries’ alleged election interference as a way to downplay the Russian election charges, claiming in an interview with Fox News in July 2017 that China and North Korea “consistently [meddled in U.S. elections] over many, many years.” Experts cited by Politifact asserted there is no evidence to back up Priebus’ statement.

“This notion that North Korea meddles in American elections is completely baseless,” Mitchell Lerner, director of the Institute for Korean Studies at Ohio State University, told Politifact in July 2017.

In recent months, however, fears of Chinese interference have extended beyond the executive branch. Republican lawmakers introduced bills in the House and Senate in June that would commission a report on Chinese political influence operations, and 12 bipartisan senators sent a letter to the Trump administration in June pushing for a “comprehensive strategy” to fight back against China’s interference in democracies around the world.

Share:
Alison Durkee
By Alison Durkee
Contributor, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

Most recent

Coming up this week in politics: Trump honors ICE with ceremony as John Bolton talks to Russia

John Bolton claims there’s “concern” 3 countries besides Russia are meddling in elections

The ‘March For Our Lives’ movement — like its young organizers — is growing up

Trump rails against ‘New York Times’ and compares Mueller to Joseph McCarthy in Sunday tweetstorm

This week in Trump-Russia news: Trump takes action against his critics as Manafort verdict looms

Report: White House Counsel Don McGahn is cooperating with Mueller investigation

Mueller recommends jail time for ex-Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos

Trump continues attacks on Brennan: “He will go down as easily the WORST in history”

Trump defends free speech — by claiming social media is “discriminating” against conservatives

Mic Daily: Steve Bannon’s taxpayer-funded trip to Hungary — and other top stories of the day