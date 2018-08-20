Stories That Pay Off: How to get money back from airlines
People stand near a baggage conveyer belt at Ronald Reagan Airport. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Stories That Pay Off: How to get money back from airlines

By Kate Bratskeir | 

Lost luggage, horrible delays, completely canceled flights – there’s a long list of airport inconveniences where your frustration is justified. Sadly, not all of these injustices qualify as reasons for airlines to compensate you with cash, no matter how wrong that may feel. Mic spoke to several experts about the instances in which you’re deserving of your money back, and the cases where you’re out of luck.

Also this week, we reviewed the most popular wedding registries, asked investment strategists when a company is worth investing in (Facebook, anyone?) and examined the feminist business practices of The Wing. Read on to learn more.

When are you actually entitled to money from airlines for a delay or for lost a bag?

A busy security line at an airport
A busy security line at an airport Scott Olson/Getty Images

Getting money back from an airline is tough as it is — here are the few rare instances in which you are entitled to it.

How to pick the best wedding registry for you (and your guests)

A bride and groom on their wedding day
A bride and groom on their wedding day Kenakers/Pexels

There’s now an unbelievable array of digital registries to choose from — here’s how to differentiate between them, whether you’re getting or giving the gifts.

Should you be investing in Facebook or Papa John’s stock right now?

Should you be investing in Facebook or Papa John’s stock while it’s dropping?
Should you be investing in Facebook or Papa John’s stock while it’s dropping? Joe Raedle and Lluis Gene for AFP/Getty Images

We asked investment strategists if the whole “buy low, sell high” thing applies while companies are making headlines.

By giving full benefits to hourly workers, The Wing is practicing the feminism it preaches

The Wing co-founder Audrey Gelman and Jennifer Lawrence in at a Wing outpost in New York City.
The Wing co-founder Audrey Gelman and Jennifer Lawrence in at a Wing outpost in New York City. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The women-focused company is breaking down barriers between full-time and hourly workers.

Share:
Kate Bratskeir
By Kate Bratskeir
Senior Editor, Out of Office
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Transitioning out of apartment life

Most recent

Despite Trump’s claims, “collusion” is a crime — it just goes by another name

Why the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally — and the rest of the industry — needs to attract women

‘Insecure’ season 3, episode 2: Meet the artists behind the songs in “Familiar-Like”

Stories That Pay Off: How to get money back from airlines

Rudy Giuliani walks back “truth isn’t truth” comment after ‘Meet the Press’ interview

Trump spews falsehoods about Mueller probe in morning Twitter rant

Finding yourself in SoBe

Hype Daily: The Asia Argento report, Kevin Spacey’s film bombs and more

Today in Trump’s America: Trump rages against Mueller probe as feds zero in on Michael Cohen

Hidden History: Tibetan momo