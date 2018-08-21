MTV VMAs 2018: The full winners list

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air live Monday night from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony officially kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern (the pre-show begins at 8 p.m.), and promises to feature some of the biggest names in music, taking the stage for performances and acceptance speeches.

The show has no official host, but Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown and more are presenting. Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and Shawn Mendes — artists behind some of 2018’s biggest releases — will hit the stage as performers. Jennifer Lopez will also be in the spotlight; she’s receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award, the VMAs’ lifetime achievement award. As for the competitive awards, rapper Cardi B has real momentum heading into the festivities — she nabbed nominations in 10 categories, the most for any artist in 2018 — and she’ll be opening the show (but not with a musical performance, apparently).

We’ll be keeping track of who wins what trophy all night long. Below you’ll find a list of all of the nominees and winners of the 2018 VMAs. The winners appear in bold, and results will be updated throughout the night.

Video of the year

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug — “Havana”

The Carters — “Apes**t”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello (winner)

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song of the year

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug — “Havana”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa — “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage — “Rockstar” (winner)

Best new artist

Bazzi

Cardi B (winner)

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best collaboration

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters — “Apes**t”

Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled and Cardi B — “Dinero” (winner)

Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”

NERD and Rihanna — “Lemon”

Push artist of the year

July 2018 — Chloe x Halle

June 2018 — Sigrid

May 2018 — Lil Xan

April 2018 — Hayley Kiyoko (winner)

March 2018 — Jessie Reyez

February 2018 — Tee Grizzley

January 2018 — Bishop Briggs

December 2017 — Grace VanderWaal

November 2017 — Why Don’t We

October 2017 — PRETTYMUCH

September 2017 — SZA

August 2017 — Kacy Hill

July 2017 — Khalid

June 2017 — Kyle

May 2017 — Noah Cyrus

Best pop

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry” (winner)

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug — “Havana”

Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”

P!nk — “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood”

Best hip-hop

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage — “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters — “APES**T”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

J. Cole — “ATM”

Migos feat. Drake — “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj — “Chun-Li” (winner)

Best Latin

Daddy Yankee — “Dura”

J Balvin and Willy William — “Mi Gente” (winner)

Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B — “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato — “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma — “Felices los 4”

Shakira feat. Maluma — “Chantaje”

Best dance

Avicii feat. Rita Ora — “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers — “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta and Sia — “Flames”

Marshmello feat. Khalid — “Silence”

Zedd and Liam Payne — “Get Low (Street Video)”

Best rock

Fall Out Boy — “Champion”

Foo Fighters — “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park — “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco — “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars — “Walk On Water”

Video with a message

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” (winner)

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges — “Liberated”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe — “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez — “Gatekeeper”

Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”

Song of summer

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin — “I Like It” (winner)

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo — “No Brainer”

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”

Juice Wrld — “Lucid Dreams”

Ella Mai — “Boo’d Up”

Post Malone — “Better Now”

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Best cinematography

Alessia Cara — “Growing Pains” — cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry” — cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters — “Apes**t” — cinematography by Benoit Debie (winner)

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran — “River” — cinematography by Frank Mobilio and Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood” — cinematography by Jonathan Sela

Best direction

The Carters — “Apes**t” — directed by Ricky Saiz

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — directed by Hiro Murai (winner)

Drake — “God’s Plan” — directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran — “Perfect” — directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton — “Say Something” — directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood” — directed by Jay Martin

Best art direction

The Carters — “Apes**t” — art direction by Jan Houlevigue, The Louvre (winner)

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — art direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole — “ATM” — art direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe — “Make Me Feel” — art direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA — “The Weekend” — art direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift — “Look What You Made Me Do” — art direction by Brett Hess

Best visual effects

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry” — visual effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii feat. Rita Ora — “Lonely Together” — visual effects by KPP

Eminem feat. Beyoncé — “Walk On Water” — visual effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “All the Stars” — visual effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris (winner)

Maroon 5 — “Wait” — visual effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift — “Look What You Made Me Do” — visual effects by Ingenuity Studios

Best choreography

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)” — choreography by Phil Tayag and Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug — “Havana” — choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters — “Apes**t” — choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — choreography by Sherrie Silver (winner)

Dua Lipa — “IDGAF” — choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake — “Filthy” — choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips and Ivan Koumaev

Best editing

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)” — editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters — “Apes**t” — editing by Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe — “Make Me Feel” — editing by Deji Laray

NERD and Rihanna — “Lemon” — editing by Taylor Ward (winner)

Taylor Swift — “Look What You Made Me Do” — editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo