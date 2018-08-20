Trump commends Hispanic-American border agent for “speaking perfect English”
President Donald Trump arrives for an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Andrew Harnik/AP

Trump commends Hispanic-American border agent for “speaking perfect English”

By Brianna Provenzano | 

During a scheduled event to honor immigration enforcement officers at the White House on Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump praised a Hispanic Customs and Border Protection agent by offhandedly telling the assembled crowd that he “speaks perfect English.”

The president’s comment was first reported by NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennet, and quickly confirmed by an MSNBC chyron.

The remark came during a ceremony to honor around 150 CBP officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other law enforcement officials that was held in the East Room of the White House on Monday.

Insinuating that English wasn’t the first language of a Hispanic law enforcement agent wasn’t the only gaffe during the honors. According to multiple reports from those present at the event, Trump repeatedly referred to the officer’s agency — CBP — as “CBC,” despite the presence of a teleprompter.

The presidential salute comes as the Trump administration continues to take heat for its widely condemned family separation policy, and as an increasingly loud coalition calls upon Congress to abolish ICE altogether.

On Aug. 17, the government released its most comprehensive data to date since it separated more than 2,600 immigrant parents and children in June. The numbers reveal that, despite a court order to reunify all of the families by July 26, at least 565 children — including 24 under the age of five — remain separated to date.

Share:
Brianna Provenzano
By Brianna Provenzano
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

Most recent

MTV VMAs 2018: Logic and Ryan Tedder performed with immigrant activists to protest family separation

Nicki Minaj uses fake Harriet Tubman quote to describe her music industry battles

MTV VMAs 2018: The full winners list

Here’s why Facebook is quick to ban users who say “men are trash,” but took longer to ban Alex Jones

Mic Daily: Melania Trump calls for compassion on social media — and other top stories of the day

How the Trump administration is taking more steps to weaken environmental regulations

Trump commends Hispanic-American border agent for “speaking perfect English”

Here are the Democratic senators who are meeting with Brett Kavanaugh ahead of his confirmation

Who got duped in episode 6 of ‘Who Is America?’ and what have they got to say for themselves?

Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying as president launches latest Twitter tirade