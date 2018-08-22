Why it’s sometimes better to book two one-way airplane tickets instead of one round-trip flight
A departure board at France’s Charles de Gaulle Airport. Kenzo Tribouillard/Getty Images

Why it’s sometimes better to book two one-way airplane tickets instead of one round-trip flight

By Josh Ocampo | 

Booking a round-trip ticket is usually the default choice for travelers planning a vacation. But buying two one-way trips instead could actually save you money — if you’re willing to put in the extra effort, that is.

As part of its new Flight Hacker Guide launched Wednesday, Kayak analyzed fares to compile a list of the top 10 domestic and international destinations to which booking two one-way tickets could save you up to 16%. From Miami to Tokyo, many of these cities are expensive places where saving a little money could go a long way.

According to the guide, if you’re flying domestically, winter months are when you’ll likely save the most with two one-way tickets — what Kayak calls a “hacker fare” — and for travel from the U.S., it’s consistent across the year.

Kayak’s hacker fare tool allows travelers to find more affordable combinations of one-way tickets, often from two different airlines, over round-trip tickets while searching for flights.

The percentage of one-way tickets purchased has risen steadily since 2014, and a report by the New York Times found that 44% of airline travelers booked a one-way ticket instead of a round-trip ticket from January to April 2018. The Airlines Reporting Corporation report the Times referenced attributed the growth to “leisure and unmanaged travelers.”

Nearly a third of the top airlines in the U.S. have seen one-way travel become more affordable, the ARC found.

“It used to be that one-way tickets always cost more but that is no longer necessarily the case,” Jay Johnson, president of Coastline Travel Advisors, a Virtuoso Agency, said in an email. “Plus, this gives the flexibility to make changes to a return if need be. All in all, it’s a good practice to check both round-trip and two one-way fares.”

According to Kayak’s new data, these are the top places to which you can expect to save on one-way tickets — and how much you could potentially save compared to the round-trip cost.

The top 10 international destinations to which booking one-way tickets could save you money

Tourists in Florence, Italy
Tourists in Florence, Italy Andrea Solaro/Getty Images

1. Florence, Italy: 16%
2. Frankfurt, Germany: 15%
3. Bangkok: 14%
4. Prague: 14%
5. London: 13%
6. Tokyo: 13%
7. Edinburgh, Scotland: 13%
8. Munich: 12%
9. Barcelona, Spain: 12%
10. Manchester, England: 12%

The top 10 domestic destinations to which booking one-way tickets could save you money

A building in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with the Rocky Mountains in the background.
A building in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with the Rocky Mountains in the background. Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

1. Colorado Springs, Colorado: 12%
2. Cincinnati: 11%
3. San Antonio: 11%
4, Madison, Wisconsin: 11%
5. Ontario, California: 11%
6. Memphis, Tennessee: 11%
7. Miami: 11%
8. Omaha: 10%
9. Des Moines, Iowa: 10%
10. Myrtle Beach, Florida: 10%

Share:
Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office

Recommended video

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins just became the first American women to nab gold in cross-country skiing

Most recent

Mollie Tibbetts’ murder suspect was just arrested, and the right is already politicizing her death

9 ‘Living Single’ GIFs that every single woman can still relate to in 2018

Love and Money: How do I ask about parental leave without raising any flags?

A running list of GOP reaction to Michael Cohen’s implication of Donald Trump

Transplaining: My transgender friend has dysphoria. How can I help him with his fear of not passing?

Chuck Schumer says ‘Roe v. Wade’ ruling is in jeopardy after meeting with Brett Kavanaugh

In Twitter rant, Trump calls Manafort “brave man” who “refused to ‘break’” like Cohen

How wildfires, hurricanes and other disasters worsen the racial wealth gap in America

Michael Cohen has “knowledge on certain subjects” he’s willing to share with Mueller, lawyer says

Why it’s sometimes better to book two one-way airplane tickets instead of one round-trip flight