A running list of GOP reaction to Michael Cohen’s implication of Donald Trump

When the news came down that Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime lawyer and political “fixer,” had pleaded guilty to eight felony counts on Tuesday afternoon, the bigger story wasn’t that Cohen’s shady history of underhanded dealings had finally caught up to him. Rather, it was his admission that an elaborate plot to dole out hush money payments to two women in order to prevent them from derailing the 2016 election with damning allegations against then-candidate Trump had actually been orchestrated by the president himself.

Despite the major implications of Cohen’s bombshell testimony, which effectively names the president of the United States as an alleged co-conspirator in a federal crime, Republicans on Capitol Hill have remained largely silent on what the news would mean for the White House in the immediate aftermath of the Tuesday court proceedings.

Below is a running list of reactions — and notable obfuscations — from some of the most prominent figures in the GOP.

Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., left, speaks with reporters following their weekly policy meetings, at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

After arriving in West Virginia for a scheduled rally about an hour after the news first broke, Trump set the tone. The president said reports that his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, had been found guilty by a jury on eight counts of bank and financial fraud charges was “sad” news. He left the Cohen news, which broke nearly simultaneously on Tuesday afternoon, unaddressed.

Hours later, during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell followed suit, going notably silent on the breaking Cohen testimony. Instead, McConnell addressed the possibility that a bill for sanctioning Russia for meddling in the 2018 midterm elections — which he supports — might not be taken up by Congress until October.

“The chances of sandwiching that in, honestly, in the month of September with all the other items that we have squirreling around is probably pretty slim but we’ll be here longer this year,” McConnell said. “It would be high on the list for consideration for floor time.”

Paul Ryan

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan campaigns with Republican congressional candidate Bryan Steil at a rally on Aug. 13. Scott Olson/Getty Images

House Speaker Paul Ryan was one of the only Republican leaders to directly address the Cohen testimony on Tuesday night, but was tepid in his response to what he called “serious charges,” and claimed to need “more information than is currently available at this point.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Sate, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Perhaps the most substantive response to the Tuesday night developments came from Senator Lindsey Graham, who released a statement saying that the “American legal system is working its will in both the Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen cases.”

“Thus far, there have yet to be any charges or convictions for colluding with the Russian government by any member of the Trump campaign in the 2016 election,” Graham wrote in the statement.

“It’s important to let this process continue without interference.” Graham added. “I hope Mr. Mueller can conclude his investigation sooner rather than later for the benefit of the nation.”

John Cornyn

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks to members of the media as he reacts on the verdict of the Manafort trial August 21, 2018 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

When John Cornyn (R-Texas) was asked about his thoughts about Cohen directly implicating Trump, the Senate majority whip took a page from Giuliani’s playbook and basically suggested that “truth isn’t truth.”

“I don’t think it implicates him at all, particularly on the Russia investigation,” Cornyn told reporters on Capitol Hill. “This doesn’t add anything to the allegation of misconduct relative to the Russia investigation.”