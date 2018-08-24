Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg granted immunity for helping prosecutors in Cohen probe
Donald Trump attends a meeting in the White House on Thursday. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg granted immunity for helping prosecutors in Cohen probe

By Eric Lutz | 

On Friday, Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg was reportedly granted immunity for providing information to prosecutors investigating Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Weisselberg provided authorities with information related to their investigation into the illegal hush agreements Cohen made with two women in 2016 who said they had affairs with Trump.

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that Cohen pleaded guilty to eight charges, including two campaign finance violations related to the payments. Cohen implicated the president in his crimes, telling a New York court he broke campaign finance laws “in coordination with and at the direction of a federal candidate for office” — a clear reference to Trump.

Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong and the felonies Cohen pleaded guilty to are not really crimes.

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning exactly what information Weisselberg provided to authorities, but his cooperation may be a significant blow for Trump. Weisselberg has spent decades in the Trump Organization as an executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Weisselberg also manages Trump’s financial and business interests as part of a so-called “blind trust” with the president’s two sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The Trump Organization CFO is only the most recent of the president’s close associates known to cooperate with investigators.

On Thursday, it was reported David Pecker, publisher of the National Enquirer and a longtime friend of Trump, had also been granted immunity in exchange for information about Cohen’s efforts to silence porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 election.

Some of the information Pecker provided prosecutors appears to have helped form the basis for the campaign finance charges Cohen admitted to on Tuesday.

Trump has raged as Cohen and others in his orbit seem to break from him, telling Fox News Thursday “flipping ... almost ought to be illegal.”

Share:
Eric Lutz
By Eric Lutz
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

Most recent

Who’s Sorry This Week? ‘To All the Boys’ star Israel Broussard and other public apologies

Appeals court begrudgingly strikes down Alabama abortion ban that could go to the Supreme Court

This week in food and travel: When booking a one-way airplane ticket could save you money

What Melania Trump wore her 83rd week as first lady — a sensible pussy bow for bullying prevention

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg granted immunity for helping prosecutors in Cohen probe

Best Places to Travel: Where Antoni Porowski of ‘Queer Eye’ hangs out in downtown New York City

John McCain discontinues brain cancer treatment, his family says

In letter, Tim Cook, Jamie Dimon and other business leaders slam Trump’s immigration policies

“Cost-saving” plan to close 75% of polling sites in a predominantly black Georgia county rejected

Hype Daily: ‘Great British Baking Show’ is now a Netflix original — and other entertainment news