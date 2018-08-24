John McCain discontinues brain cancer treatment, his family says

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has discontinued medical treatment for the brain cancer he was diagnosed with last year, McCain’s family announced in a statement Friday morning.

“John has surpassed expectations for his survival,” the family said. “But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, thanked the public for supporting her father in his treatment.

“My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year,” she tweeted along with the statement. “Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

McCain announced in July 2017 that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He remained in Washington, D.C., carrying out his duties as a senator after the diagnosis, even casting the deciding vote against repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

But in December, McCain returned to his home state of Arizona for treatment, and has been there since.