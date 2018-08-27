The world’s first beer hotel is here — and every room has a beer fridge in the shower
The shower beer fridge at the DogHouse in Columbus, Ohio, a hotel run by Scottish beer brand BrewDog. BrewDog

The world’s first beer hotel is here — and every room has a beer fridge in the shower

By Josh Ocampo | 

Craft beer lovers, listen up. The world’s very first beer hotel — where you can live out your adult fantasies and spend the night (drinking) at a brewery — is now open.

The hotel is run by Scottish beer brand BrewDog, and overlooks its sour beer facility in Columbus, Ohio. Each of the DogHouse’s 32 rooms has its own bar with taps and a built-in shower beer fridge, so that you can immediately fulfill your need for a pint, no matter where in the room you are. “If you’ve never had a cool beer in a hot shower, it’s life-changing,” BrewDog USA’s CEO, Tanisha Robinson, said in a phone interview.

An exterior rendering of BrewDog’s hotel in Columbus, Ohio.
An exterior rendering of BrewDog’s hotel in Columbus, Ohio. BrewDog

The beer hotel was the result of a passionate crowdfunded effort, Robinson said. In March 2017, the brewery launched an IndieGoGo campaign asking for $75,000 to expedite their $6 million construction project, incentivizing backers with perks at the hotel like craft beer breakfasts, hop-infused spa treatments and a dip in their IPA-filled jacuzzi.

In under a week, the brewery raised $160,000 from over 1,000 backers, and after a stretch goal of $200K, raised just over $320,000. “We have a long history of crowdfunding,” Robinson said. From a staff of two employees (and one dog) in 2007, BrewDog has since expanded internationally, with 50 craft bars and 70,000 shareholders who’ve equity-crowdfunded its expansion.

An interior of a Punk suite at BrewDog’s hotel
An interior of a Punk suite at BrewDog’s hotel BrewDog

Robinson said she expects the DogHouse will cater to craft beer fans, though she hopes the experience will attract beer novices as well. “There’s a really exciting range of craft beer even beyond, what I’d say, the range of wine,” she said.

For those who may not be beer fans just yet, there are a number of other amenities including a dog park and an interactive beer museum, though you may have to get used to the lingering smell of beer and hops. “I suppose it depends on how much you spill, though,” Robinson said.

A photo posted by (@) on

In February, BrewDog also announced plans to open a second hotel in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, scheduled to open in 2019. Rooms at the DogHouse in Columbus are available to book now.

Share:
Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office

Recommended video

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins just became the first American women to nab gold in cross-country skiing

Most recent

Two days after John McCain’s death, Trump finally issues a statement

Who got duped in the finale of ‘Who Is America?’ and what have they got to say for themselves?

#StopKavanaugh protesters march in huge numbers as lawmakers try new tactics to thwart confirmation

John McCain takes final swipe at Donald Trump in statement released after his death

‘Insecure’ season 3, episode 3: Meet the artists behind the songs in “Backwards-Like”

Stories That Pay Off: Here’s how expensive it can be to own a dog

California passes bills to prevent silencing of sexual harassment victims

Don’t Fall For This: What to know before you plan your wedding and hire wedding vendors

A stagnant bid for Senate may be the last stand of Joe Arpaio, America’s “toughest sheriff”

Hype Daily: Tilda Swinton might play an old man in ‘Suspiria’ — and other entertainment news