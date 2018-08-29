‘Mic Dispatch’: Rappers use cryptocurrencies to fund their music; the fight to raise minimum wage

In the latest episode of Mic Dispatch, we explore how hip-hop artists are jumping into the novel world of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies have become a cultural phenomenon since they emerged after the financial crisis of 2008. These virtual coins, like bitcoin or ether, allow users to make transactions between each other easily without oversight from a bank or financial institution. From Nas being an early investor in Coinbase, the successful cryptocurrency trading platform, to rapper Akon’s recent announcement that he’s creating a “crypto city” in Senegal, many in hip-hop are recognizing the potential for digital currencies to change society and the music industry. Others are creating their own currencies as a way of building an economy around themselves and other artists, independent of oversight by a major label.

Next, we spend time with Bridget Hughes, a 27-year-old who lost her job at McDonald’s, where she was making $9.50 per hour. Hughes says her responsibilities as a mother make it hard for her to find and keep a job — especially one that pays her near minimum wage. Hughes is one of the roughly 40.6 million people who live in poverty, despite unemployment being at an 18-year low. While searching for a job, Hughes protested with the national Poor People’s Campaign to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Previous efforts to pass a higher federal minimum wage have failed, and funding for safety nets set up to help working mothers and families have frayed in recent years.

