Trump brags about the economy while blaming US “fiscal situation” for cutting federal raises
Donald Trump addresses supporters at a rally in Indiana on Thursday. Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Trump brags about the economy while blaming US “fiscal situation” for cutting federal raises

By Eric Lutz | 

President Donald Trump touted the “great job” he is doing on the United States economy in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday — the same day he canceled pay raises for federal employees due to the government’s “fiscal situation.”

“You look at the economy, you look at jobs, you look at foreign, what’s going on with other countries. You look at trade deals,” Trump told Bloomberg. “I’m doing a great job.”

Trump frequently brags about the nation’s strong economy. But he patted himself on the back for it Thursday on the same day he called on the government to tighten its belt — specifically, by informing lawmakers on Capitol Hill that he will be suspending pay raises for federal workers.

“I have determined that for 2019, both across the board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero,” Trump wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. “In light of our nation’s fiscal situation, federal employee pay must be performance-based, and aligned strategically toward recruiting, retaining and rewarding high-performing federal employees and those with critical skill sets.”

About 1.8 million federal workers will not get a pay raise next year because of the directive, according to Politico, which noted that employees last had their raises suspended during the Obama administration as the nation recovered from a brutal recession.

But Trump canceled the raises during a strong economy, which he cheered in a tweet just before announcing his “alternative pay plan decisions.”

Trump has made brags about the economy a major part of his selling point ahead of the upcoming midterm elections — and his own possible re-election bid in 2020.

He has also cited the economy, which improved under predecessor Barack Obama, as a reason he should not be impeached amid an array of scandals.

“I don’t think they can impeach somebody that’s doing a great job,” Trump told Bloomberg.

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll released Friday found 49% of Americans favored impeaching Trump, as opposed to 46% who did not.

That same poll found that 60% of Americans disapprove of his job performance compared with just 36% who approve.

Share:
Eric Lutz
By Eric Lutz
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

Most recent

Ex-Manafort aide admits to illegally steering foreign money into Trump’s inaugural committee

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration that aren’t about John McCain

How are these female rappers surprised that people are upset with their homophobia?

Drake called Trump an “idiot” at New York concert last night, in a rare political turn

This Week in Food and Travel: Is CBD the magical elixir that will save us from our anxiety?

What Melania Trump wore her 84th week as first lady — including to plant a tree

Who’s Sorry This Week? Kanye West, Cardi B and other public apologies

With “60 Day Rule” approaching, Washington braces for more Mueller bombshells

California legislature passes bill requiring public colleges to offer abortion pills

Manafort associate charged with failing to register as foreign lobbyist for Russia, Ukraine