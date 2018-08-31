This Week in Food and Travel: Is CBD the magical elixir that will save us from our anxiety?
What are the benefits of taking CBD oil? ElRoi/Shutterstock

This Week in Food and Travel: Is CBD the magical elixir that will save us from our anxiety?

By Josh Ocampo | 

Mornings are tough — but CBD in your coffee could make them a little easier. CBD, short for cannabidiol, is virtually everywhere; it promises all the relaxation that’s associated with weed, without any of the high. But research around the cannabis derivative and its effects are murky, and much of the support for the supplement is anecdotal. Mic spoke to experts about the science behind CBD and whether its supposed health benefits are real — or just a very well-marketed placebo.

In other news, we examined why straws, despite the hullabaloo, are not the ocean’s biggest enemy, a possible solution to worldwide coral reef devastation and why plastic bags are truly the devil.

Will CBD actually calm your anxiety?

People are ordering cold brew with CBD oil for an extra dose of chill.
People are ordering cold brew with CBD oil for an extra dose of chill. Joamir Salcedo/Mic

You can get CBD in your ice cream sundae and in your lemonade. But is the cannabis derivative worth the hype, or is it just a snake oil?

Cigarette butts may be the greatest source of ocean pollution, a new report says

Cigarettes may be the biggest pollutant in our oceans.
Cigarettes may be the biggest pollutant in our oceans. John Macdougall/Getty Images

The straw ban has taken off, but straws are hardly the ocean’s biggest pollutant.

Most of the world’s coral reefs are dying. 3D-printed coral may be part of the solution.

The Great Barrier Reef off Australia’s shores is one in a number of reefs suffering from the effects of coral bleaching.
The Great Barrier Reef off Australia’s shores is one in a number of reefs suffering from the effects of coral bleaching. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

It’s predicted that more than 90% of the world’s coral reefs will die by 2050. Are artificial coral reefs the answer?

This is what happens when you put something in the wrong recycling bin

A worker sorts through used plastic bottles at a plastics recycling mill in China.
A worker sorts through used plastic bottles at a plastics recycling mill in China. China Photos/Getty Images

“China was tired of buying our shitty recycling that was filled with garbage” —and now we’re stuck with it.

Share:
Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins just became the first American women to nab gold in cross-country skiing

Most recent

Ex-Manafort aide admits to illegally steering foreign money into Trump’s inaugural committee

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration that aren’t about John McCain

How are these female rappers surprised that people are upset with their homophobia?

Drake called Trump an “idiot” at New York concert last night, in a rare political turn

This Week in Food and Travel: Is CBD the magical elixir that will save us from our anxiety?

What Melania Trump wore her 84th week as first lady — including to plant a tree

Who’s Sorry This Week? Kanye West, Cardi B and other public apologies

With “60 Day Rule” approaching, Washington braces for more Mueller bombshells

California legislature passes bill requiring public colleges to offer abortion pills

Manafort associate charged with failing to register as foreign lobbyist for Russia, Ukraine