Mornings are tough — but CBD in your coffee could make them a little easier. CBD, short for cannabidiol, is virtually everywhere; it promises all the relaxation that’s associated with weed, without any of the high. But research around the cannabis derivative and its effects are murky, and much of the support for the supplement is anecdotal. Mic spoke to experts about the science behind CBD and whether its supposed health benefits are real — or just a very well-marketed placebo.

In other news, we examined why straws, despite the hullabaloo, are not the ocean’s biggest enemy, a possible solution to worldwide coral reef devastation and why plastic bags are truly the devil.

People are ordering cold brew with CBD oil for an extra dose of chill. Joamir Salcedo/Mic

You can get CBD in your ice cream sundae and in your lemonade. But is the cannabis derivative worth the hype, or is it just a snake oil?

Cigarettes may be the biggest pollutant in our oceans. John Macdougall/Getty Images

The straw ban has taken off, but straws are hardly the ocean’s biggest pollutant.

The Great Barrier Reef off Australia’s shores is one in a number of reefs suffering from the effects of coral bleaching. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

It’s predicted that more than 90% of the world’s coral reefs will die by 2050. Are artificial coral reefs the answer?

A worker sorts through used plastic bottles at a plastics recycling mill in China. China Photos/Getty Images

“China was tired of buying our shitty recycling that was filled with garbage” —and now we’re stuck with it.