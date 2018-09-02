John McCain buried at Naval Academy, where he began his life of public service
Cindy McCain, center, widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., escorted by her son Jimmy McCain and other family members, follows his casket as it is carried out of Washington National Cathedral in Washington on Sept. 1. Susan Walsh/AP

By Alison Durkee | 

John McCain’s week of funeral services will come to an end Sunday, as the late senator is buried at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The private service will include speeches by son Jack McCain; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a longtime friend of McCain; and retired Army general and former CIA director David H. Petraeus, the Washington Post reported. Attendance at the private memorial service will be limited to McCain’s family, close friends, military leaders and former Naval Academy classmates.

Cindy McCain lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on Sept. 1 during a funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the U.S. Capitol to the National Cathedral.
Cindy McCain lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on Sept. 1 during a funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the U.S. Capitol to the National Cathedral. Andrew Harnik/AP

The Sunday service will bring a week of services dedicated to McCain to an end, as the longtime public servant was honored in both Arizona and Washington, D.C. Political leaders on both sides of the aisle led an outpouring of support for McCain in the wake of his passing, culminating in a stirring memorial service at the National Cathedral with speeches by former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain.

“Hopefully, everybody is elevated by what happened there in the cathedral yesterday and the whole week, and we’ll take some of this forward to make the country better,” former senator and friend of McCain Joe Lieberman said Sunday on CNN.

McCain will be buried near the academy where he began his military career, in a plot next to a friend and classmate, U.S. Navy Adm. Charles “Chuck” Larson, according to ABC News.

