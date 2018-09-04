Nike’s historic Colin Kaepernick campaign has some people burning their merchandise in protest
Colin Kaepernick Nike

Nike’s historic Colin Kaepernick campaign has some people burning their merchandise in protest

By Evan Ross Katz | 

On Monday, three days before the official start of the NFL season, Nike unveiled Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest “Just Do It” campaign.

“Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” the ad reads, scrawled over a close-up on Kaepernick’s face.

Colin Kaepernick in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign
Colin Kaepernick in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign Nike

He joins Serena Williams, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin and Lacey Baker as part of the 30th anniversary campaign.

Serena Williams in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign
Serena Williams in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign Nike
Odell Beckham Jr. in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign
Odell Beckham Jr. in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign Nike
Lacey Baker in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign
Lacey Baker in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign Nike
Shaquem Griffin in Nike’s 30 anniversary “Just Do It” campaign
Shaquem Griffin in Nike’s 30 anniversary “Just Do It” campaign Nike

Kaepernick first signed a contract with Nike in 2011, the same year he was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers, making him both a new face but hardly a new presence for the brand. However, according to the New York Times, that deal was set to expire soon had Nike not chosen to extend the contract.

“Colin is a Nike-sponsored athlete and has been since 2011,” Nike spokeswoman Sandra Carreon-John said in a statement to Mic. “As a Nike athlete, Colin has been featured in several campaigns for football, training and Nike Sportswear. The current Just Do It campaign celebrates some of the most inspirational athletes who have chased dreams no matter the obstacle or outcome.”

The ad campaign comes days after another victory for Kaepernick, in which his lawsuit against NFL, alleging it conspired to keep him out of the league as a result of advocacy, was granted a full hearing.

And while the ad has received praise online from other athletes like Serena Williams and Kyle Williams as well as T.I., Kelly Clarkson, Swizz Beatz, Ava DuVernay and DeRay Mckesson, it has also sparked some controversy, particularly by Kaepernick’s most outspoken critics, many of whom see his kneeling during the national anthem to be unpatriotic rather than a form of protest.

Some have even taken their anger and frustration out on Nike by burning or destroying their Nike-branded goods, in a sign of protest against a brand that both works with Kaepernick and with all 32 NFL teams (Nike outfits all game-day uniforms and sideline apparel for the league).

Some of the most viral tweets around the story are from those suggesting that for those incensed to, instead of destroying Nike products, donate to homeless veterans or kids in need.

There are also those who have purchased Nike as a result of the campaign announcement, a sign that Kaepernick may not be as polarizing a choice as some were led to believe.

Despite what could be bolstered sales or large-scale brand protests, the effects will take some time to deduce its impact one way or the other.

One thing is for sure: Kaepernick’s face on the ad campaign is sure to jostle the NFL ahead of a season that will no doubt illicit higher scrutiny from a league whose cultural dominance has been chipped away at over the last two years thanks in large part to Kaepernick’s efforts to use his platform to address racial inequality and police brutality.

Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Two black transgender women — Vontashia Bell and Dejanay Stanton — were killed the same day

Republican county official resigns after calling black football players “overpaid baboons”

Trump once called Sessions “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner”

Former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain in the Senate

Leahy slams Kavanaugh nomination process: “I never thought the committee would sink to this”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey may have argued to keep Alex Jones and Richard Spencer on his site

Hospitals are finally starting to care about the food they serve

Nike’s historic Colin Kaepernick campaign has some people burning their merchandise in protest

Democrats try to shut down Kavanaugh hearing before it begins, call it a “charade”

Happy birthday, Beyoncé. Thank you for giving us these hilarious viral moments on the #OTRII tour.