An Emirates flight with at least 10 sick passengers is quarantined at JFK airport in New York

Emergency crews and buses waiting outside Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai to JFK International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in New York. WABC7/AP

By Josh Ocampo | 

On Wednesday, NBC News reported an Emirates flight arriving from Dubai and landing in John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City was being quarantined after many passengers reported feeling sick.

In a statement, Emirates confirmed “about 10 passengers” were taken ill, and as a precaution, were attended to by local health authorities. NBC first reported that 100 passengers felt sick, but Emirates later estimated a much lower number.

Emirates flight 203 arrived at JFK from Dubai and was taken to a staging area, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Port Authority Police awaited its arrival.

The Press Secretary for Mayor Bill de Blasio, Eric Phillips, tweeted that the mayor received a preliminary briefing and the plane has been quarantined.

Larry Coben, an unconfirmed passenger on the flight, has been tweeting his experience and has since deplaned.

According to Phillips’ tweet, 432 passengers out of 521 aboard, have been “cleared” and eight passengers are still being treated.

All passengers have now deplaned, according to Phillips. He wrote that 19 passengers in total are sick, 10 have gone to a hospital and nine refused medical attention. Symptoms of the illness point to the flu.

In a second statement, Emirates has confirmed all passengers have disembarked from the flight. A total of three passengers and seven crew members were transferred to a hospital.

(This story is breaking and will be updated.)

Sept. 5, 2018, 2:01 p.m.: This story has been updated.

Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office

