Mic Daily: Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings continue — and other news of the day

Brett Kavanaugh would roll back 50 years of civil rights gains if appointed, NAACP president says
Day two of Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh got underway Wednesday morning — a process that will culminate in massive civil rights rollbacks if he is appointed, according to NAACP president Derrick Johnson.
“It would be the unraveling of civil rights gains of the last 50 to 60 years,” Johnson said by phone Tuesday. “Everything would be on the table.”
Alex Jones heckled Marco Rubio right outside Twitter and Facebook’s Senate hearing
InfoWars host Alex Jones showed up to Facebook and Twitter’s meeting with Congress on Wednesday. He held his own press conference and talked over Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as he talked with press.
The next Affordable Care Act showdown between Democrat and GOP-led states has begun
As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing continues Wednesday, a lawsuit on the future of the Affordable Care Act is moving forward — and is potentially on its way to the high court.
Hammered by Democrats, Kavanaugh insists “personal beliefs” won’t factor into Supreme Court rulings
Brett Kavanaugh defended his judicial record and past legal writings, telling the Senate judiciary committee on Wednesday he decides cases based on which side makes “better legal arguments” — and not his own feelings about the case.
Netflix’s ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ has our hearts fluttering — for probiotic drink Yakult
What’s more romantic than flowers and chocolate? A probiotic yogurt drink, thanks to a sweet moment inTo All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the adorable coming-of-age Netflix movie that has captured the hearts of many.