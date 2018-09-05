Mic Daily: Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings continue — and other news of the day
Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Mic Daily: Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings continue — and other news of the day

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Brett Kavanaugh would roll back 50 years of civil rights gains if appointed, NAACP president says

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Win McNamee/Getty Images

Day two of Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh got underway Wednesday morning — a process that will culminate in massive civil rights rollbacks if he is appointed, according to NAACP president Derrick Johnson.

“It would be the unraveling of civil rights gains of the last 50 to 60 years,” Johnson said by phone Tuesday. “Everything would be on the table.”

Alex Jones heckled Marco Rubio right outside Twitter and Facebook’s Senate hearing

Alex Jones of ‘InfoWars’
Alex Jones of ‘InfoWars’ Drew Angerer/Getty Images

InfoWars host Alex Jones showed up to Facebook and Twitter’s meeting with Congress on Wednesday. He held his own press conference and talked over Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as he talked with press.

The next Affordable Care Act showdown between Democrat and GOP-led states has begun

Protesters at the U.S. Capitol in May 2017 after the House narrowly passed a Republican effort to repeal and replace the ACA
Protesters at the U.S. Capitol in May 2017 after the House narrowly passed a Republican effort to repeal and replace the ACA Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing continues Wednesday, a lawsuit on the future of the Affordable Care Act is moving forward — and is potentially on its way to the high court.

Hammered by Democrats, Kavanaugh insists “personal beliefs” won’t factor into Supreme Court rulings

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before Senate judiciary committee.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before Senate judiciary committee. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Brett Kavanaugh defended his judicial record and past legal writings, telling the Senate judiciary committee on Wednesday he decides cases based on which side makes “better legal arguments” — and not his own feelings about the case.

Netflix’s ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ has our hearts fluttering — for probiotic drink Yakult

Peter Kavinsky drinking Yakult in Netflix’s ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’
Peter Kavinsky drinking Yakult in Netflix’s ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Netflix Philippines/Twitter

What’s more romantic than flowers and chocolate? A probiotic yogurt drink, thanks to a sweet moment inTo All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the adorable coming-of-age Netflix movie that has captured the hearts of many.

