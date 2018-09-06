Mic Daily: Trump administration plans to erase limits on child detention — and other news of the day

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day.

Detainees are seen outside tent shelters used to hold separated family members in Fabens, Texas, in June. Matt York/AP

In a move that would effectually allow the government to detain migrant children indefinitely, the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services announced on Thursday plans to withdraw from the Flores Settlement Agreement.

Paloma Elsesser in 7 For All Mankind’s fall ad campaign 7 For All Mankind

Out of 192 fashion print ads for fall 2018, only seven plus-size models — a mere 1.3% — were featured, according to analysis in the Fashion Spot’s biannual diversity report.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speak during a Cabinet meeting in the White House in August. Andrew Harnik/AP

The bombshell anonymous New York Times op-ed published Wednesday afternoon is said to speak for many in President Donald Trump’s White House. Yet none will attach their name to it — perhaps because their Cabinet-level job would be “jeopardized” if they do.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats have each denied authoring the op-ed, which detailed an anti-Trump “resistance” within the administration.

A police officer wears a body camera during an anti-Donald Trump protest in Cleveland, Ohio, in July 2016. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Body camera footage of police officer Kevin Brown, 55, using a Taser on 11-year-old Donesha Gowdy for shoplifting at a Cincinnati supermarket Aug. 6 was released Wednesday.

Brown didn’t turn his camera on until after using the Taser on Gowdy, approximately five minutes after he learned of the shoplifting attempt, according to local news outlet WCPO. Both Brown and Gowdy are black.

A large billboard showing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands on top of a Nike store in San Francisco. Eric Risberg/AP

Halloween is less than two months away, but already the tale of Colin Kaepernick is a ghost story that won’t stop haunting the NFL — and for good reason.