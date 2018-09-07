What Melania Wore her 85th week as first lady — we wish we knew

It was yet another tumultuous week for the Trump administration, but first lady Melania Trump flew under the radar yet again — sort of.

Trump wasn’t spotted in public this week but she did weigh in on that anonymous op-ed bashing her husband in the New York Times — in a statement shared with CNN, Melania Trump addressed the piece’s unnamed author: “To the writer of the op-ed — you are not protecting this country, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions.”

Oh and also, Trump’s White House spokesperson, former Trump transition team member Stephanie Grisham, got into a Twitter fight with Insecure creator Issa Rae after Rae told Glamour she would cancel the show if she knew Melania Trump liked it. So there was some drama involving the first lady this week — we just have no idea what designers she was wearing while it all went down.

Ah well, we’ll just have to hope for more public sightings next week.

First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on July 10, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

