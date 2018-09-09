CBS chief Les Moonves will reportedly step down after sexual abuse allegations
Les Moonves at The 71st Annual Tony Awards in New York City in June 2017 Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX

CBS chief Les Moonves will reportedly step down after sexual abuse allegations

By Alison Durkee | 

CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves will reportedly step down by Monday following new allegations of sexual abuse, Variety reported Sunday.

The news comes hours after the New Yorker published an article by journalist Ronan Farrow detailing six women’s accounts of Moonves’ sexual abuse. The accounts published Sunday focus on events that took place between the 1980s and early 2000s, including alleged instances of Moonves forcing women to perform oral sex on him; unwanted touching and kissing; and one event in which Moonves allegedly “violently” threw executive Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb against a wall.

“The appalling accusations in this article are untrue,” Moonves said in a statement to the New Yorker. “What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women. In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me.”

Sunday’s New Yorker piece comes less than two months after the publication’s first piece exposing Moonves’ sexual misconduct allegations in July, in which six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct and intimidation.

According to Variety, exit negotiations had already been underway for Moonves to leave CBS in the wake of the initial allegations, which reportedly included an $100 million severance package for Moonves. CBS has not commented on the current status of Moonves’ employment, though sources cited by Variety believe he will now exit the company by Monday.

“CBS takes these allegations very seriously,” CBS said in a statement quoted by Variety. “Our Board of Directors is conducting a thorough investigation of these matters, which is ongoing.”

Share:
Alison Durkee
By Alison Durkee
Contributor, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Transgender women explain the realities of interacting with cisgender men

Most recent

CBS chief Les Moonves will reportedly step down after sexual abuse allegations

This Week in Politics: Voters will choose Cuomo or Nixon, and Kavanaugh could be confirmed

With Mac Miller’s death, hip-hop has lost a true companion

Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway deny they’ve discussed invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump

Serena Williams fined $17K for U.S. Open argument

Blaming Ariana Grande for Mac Miller’s death is a cruel way to grieve the late rapper

This week in Trump-Russia news: Even Trump doesn’t seem confident he can tell Mueller the truth

Historians say Dinesh D’Souza lured them under false pretenses to interview for new pro-Trump film

Meet Kimberly Goldson, one of the black women who designed LeBron James’ new Nike sneaker

Sen. Susan Collins isn’t swayed by Brett Kavanaugh email saying ‘Roe v. Wade’ isn’t “settled law”