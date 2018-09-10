Kelly Rowland on chair umpire who fined Serena Williams at US Open: “Men say way worse on the court”
Kelly Rowland has spoken out in defense of Serena Williams. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland on chair umpire who fined Serena Williams at US Open: “Men say way worse on the court”

By Natelegé Whaley | 

Singer Kelly Rowland spoke out in Serena Williams’ defense about chair umpire Carlos Ramos fining the tennis superstar $17,000 during her U.S. Open finals loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Williams called Ramos “a thief” and accused him of being sexist.

“The first thing I thought of was men say way worse on the court,” Rowland told the Associated Press in a video that was posted on Monday. Rowland, who calls Williams one of her best friends, attended the U.S. Open finals on Saturday.

“But because it’s a female, you want her to stay, I don’t know, I don’t know what you want,” Rowland continued. “But don’t put her in a box of what you feel like she should be.”

Source: Associated Press/YouTube

The latest sports controversy stems from Ramos penalizing Williams after her coach Patrick Mouratoglou made a movement with his hands. (Mouratoglou says he did coach Williams from the stands, but does not think she saw his motions.) Williams reacted to this penalty by smashing her tennis racket onto the court and told Ramos she would rather lose than cheat. Ramos subsequently penalized her again after she told him, “You stole a point from me and you are a thief.”

“If he gives me a thumbs up, he’s telling me to come on,” Williams told Ramos in reference to Mouratoglou’s movements, according to the Washington Post. “We don’t have any code, and I know that you don’t know that and I understand why you may have thought that was coaching, but I’m telling you it’s not. I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose.”

Williams was handed a total of three fines: $10,000 for verbal abuse, $4,000 for the coaching warning and $3,000 for breaking her racket, the Washington Post reports.

During a post-match press conference, Williams contends that she had the right to react to the way Ramos was treating her.

Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the championship trophy after winning the women’s singles finals match against Serena Williams.
Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the championship trophy after winning the women’s singles finals match against Serena Williams. Al Bello/Getty Images

“The fact that I have to go through this is an example for the next person that has emotions and that want to express themselves and they want to be a strong woman and they’re going to be allowed to do that because of today,” Williams said. “Maybe it didn’t work out for me but it’s going to work out for the next person.”

Rowland also thinks Williams standing up for herself sets an example for other women who find themselves facing double standards in their lives.

“She is the voice for so many of us,” Rowland said. “So I feel like when you speak from a passionate place, which she always does — she spoke up for herself. And he was a thief. You’re a thief, man.”

Share:
Natelegé Whaley
By Natelegé Whaley
Culture Reporter

Recommended video

Transgender women explain the realities of interacting with cisgender men

Most recent

After a rocky Senate hearing and accusations of perjury, what’s next for Brett Kavanaugh?

Stories That Pay Off: What to do if your parents don’t have a retirement plan

Designer Marco Marco debuts an all-transgender roster on his New York Fashion Week runway

6 actors and creators who could make history at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards

Dallas officer who killed Botham Shem Jean charged with manslaughter. What’s next?

A massive pool noodle is cleaning up the ocean garbage patch between California and Hawaii

Christian Cowan celebrates the beauty of women on his New York Fashion Week Spring 2019 runway

We talked with the makers of ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 about their favorite in-game Easter eggs

This cartoon of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka is being called out for presenting racist tropes

Florida counties now must offer Spanish-language ballots ahead of dead-heat November votes