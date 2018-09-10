The best front rows of New York Fashion Week Spring 2019 so far
Carmen Electra, Judith Light, Cynthia Nixon, Whoopi Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

By Evan Ross Katz | 

When it comes to New York Fashion Week, securing a star-studded front row seat can be as important as the clothing itself, especially when courting attention from those who may turn the other cheek at a runway show.

So like last season, we decided to examine who, in the first four days of NYFW, really assembled the most star wattage. But first, an honorable mention to Ralph Lauren, who for his 50th anniversary season, assembled guests like Kanye West, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anne Hathaway and Steven Spielberg. However, since no images were released of his front row (instead Lauren’s guests were photographed on a step-and-repeat), we’ve disqualified him from the competition.

This is true also for Tom Ford, whose guests included Tom Hanks, Cardi B and Henry Golding.

Now onto the FROWs, which brought out everyone from Whoopi Goldberg to LeBron James to Caitlyn Jenner to Christina Aguilera.

Christian Siriano

From left: Danielle Brooks, Carmen Electra, Judith Light, Cynthia Nixon, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Hyland, Kim Petras and Hayley Kiyoko.
With a reputation for A-list female talent sitting front row at his shows, designer Christian Siriano did not disappoint, assembling a line-up that included New York Democratic gubernatorial primary candidate Cynthia Nixon as well as EGOT Whoopi Goldberg and up-and-coming pop princesses Kim Petras and Hayley Kiyoko.

From left: Carmen Electra, Judith Light, Cynthia NIxon, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Hyland
Jeremy Scott

Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B, Paris Jackson and Gigi Hadid
Front row at Jeremy Scott’s Jeremy Scott-themed runway were A-listers, including Cardi B (before Friday night’s brouhaha with Nicki Minaj), Paris Jackson and Caitlyn Jenner. Also in attendance were Tiffany Haddish, Quavo, 21 Savage and Bebe Rexha.

Steven Klein, Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner and Coco Rocha
Christian Cowan

Nicola Formichetti, Christina Aguilera and Troye Sivan
For his fourth season up to bat at New York Fashion Week, designer Christian Cowan turned heads not just with a dress made entirely out of hats, but with a front row that included five-time Grammy Award winner Christina Aguilera as well as pop star Troye Sivan and singer Lizzo.

Kim Petras, Chantel Jeffries, Lauren Jauregui and Lizzo
John Elliott

LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Whoopi Goldberg
Designer John Elliott pulled out two of social media’s most followed celebrities, LeBron James and Justin Bieber, at his show held at a skate park along the Hudson River. Also in attendance were Whoopi Goldberg and Bieber’s fiance, model Hailey Baldwin.

LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Whoopi Goldberg
Rodarte

Rachel Brosnahan and Brie Larson
At Rodarte’s rainy outdoor show held at the Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Virgin Protection in Manhattan, Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan and Academy Award winner Brie Larson attended, staying dry under umbrellas as they watched designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy’s art deco-inspired collection.

Tadashi Shoji

Dascha Polanco and Heather Graham
At Tadashi Shoji’s show, stars were everywhere throughout the FROW from Olympian Mirai Nagasu to actresses Heather Graham and Dascha Polanco to supermodel Tess Holliday.

Alex Morgan, Mirai Nagasu, Peta Murgatroyd, Erinn Westbrook and Chloe Bridges
Tess Holliday
Stay tuned for more updates later in the week.

