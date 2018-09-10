Designer Marco Marco debuts an all-transgender roster on his New York Fashion Week runway
Geena Rocero walks for Marco Marco Jennifer Graylock /Getty Images

By Evan Ross Katz | 

Collection Seven, the latest line from Marco Marco, made history Saturday for presenting an entirely transgender roster of models at the designer underwear brand’s New York Fashion Week runway show.

“Although I have always had trans and non binary people in my shows, it became apparent to me that their presence was often overshadowed by cis gay men or cis gay men in drag,” designer Marco Morante said in an interview when asked about the casting. “I wanted to create a space to celebrate trans bodies. This was an opportunity for their presence to be undeniable and reinforce that trans is beautiful.”

Pose stars Dominique Jackson and Angelica Ross walked alongside Transparent actress Trace Lysette and YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous as well as models Geena Rocero, Laith Ashley, Carmen Carrera, Aydian Dowling and Arisce Wanzer. That’s not even half the cast, which included 34 models.

“There’s an ongoing needed conversation of inclusion in the past fashion seasons that borderlines on tokenism,” Rocero, who opened the show, said in an interview. “But the real tea is that being trans is not a trend; it is life, beauty and power.”

Below, check out stills from the runway:

Geena Rocero
Geena Rocero Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Dominique Jackson
Dominique Jackson Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Angelica Ross
Angelica Ross Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Trace Lysette
Trace Lysette Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous
Gigi Gorgeous Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Laith Ashley
Laith Ashley Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Carmen Carrera
Carmen Carrera Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Arisce Wanzer
Arisce Wanzer Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Aydian Dowling
Aydian Dowling Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Our Lady J
Our Lady J Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Yonik
Yonik Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Lina Bradford
Lina Bradford Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Jaimie Wilson
Jaimie Wilson Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Dominque Silver
Dominque Silver Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Hanson Gobron
Hanson Gobron Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Cassandra James
Cassandra James Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Phoenix Montoya
Phoenix Montoya Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Dezjorn Gauthier
Dezjorn Gauthier Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Devin-Norelle
Devin-Norelle Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Court Pineiro
Court Pineiro Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Paulo Batista
Paulo Batista Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Lucas Elliot
Lucas Elliot Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Shady Prada
Shady Prada Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Claudia Charriez
Claudia Charriez Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
JJ Jacobs
JJ Jacobs Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Liam Cutler
Liam Cutler Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Amari Jayce
Amari Jayce Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Sir Knight
Sir Knight Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Gisele Extravanganza
Gisele Extravanganza Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Bryson Thompson
Bryson Thompson Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Marquise Vilsón
Marquise Vilsón Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Tashan Lovemore
Tashan Lovemore Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Dominique C
Dominique C Getty Images
Brax Fleming
Brax Fleming Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
