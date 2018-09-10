Designer Marco Marco debuts an all-transgender roster on his New York Fashion Week runway

Collection Seven, the latest line from Marco Marco, made history Saturday for presenting an entirely transgender roster of models at the designer underwear brand’s New York Fashion Week runway show.
“Although I have always had trans and non binary people in my shows, it became apparent to me that their presence was often overshadowed by cis gay men or cis gay men in drag,” designer Marco Morante said in an interview when asked about the casting. “I wanted to create a space to celebrate trans bodies. This was an opportunity for their presence to be undeniable and reinforce that trans is beautiful.”
Pose stars Dominique Jackson and Angelica Ross walked alongside Transparent actress Trace Lysette and YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous as well as models Geena Rocero, Laith Ashley, Carmen Carrera, Aydian Dowling and Arisce Wanzer. That’s not even half the cast, which included 34 models.
“There’s an ongoing needed conversation of inclusion in the past fashion seasons that borderlines on tokenism,” Rocero, who opened the show, said in an interview. “But the real tea is that being trans is not a trend; it is life, beauty and power.”