Estimates show people between the ages of 55 and 64 have a median $120,000 saved for retirement — just 12% of what experts recommend. While the idea of talking to your parents about their finances can be daunting, Mic spoke to professionals about some gentle ways to spark the conversation. As it turns out, it’s never too late to start saving.
Also this week, Mic dug into why Gwyneth Paltrow’s company, Goop, is paying a fine of $145,000. We also explored the smartest ways to hire wedding vendors and the importance of reading the contracts in full — and how the meat market industry may soon be seeing an automated revolution, according to one New York butcher.
What to do when your parents haven’t saved for retirement
A 2016 survey found that 26% of workers have less than $1,000 in savings — or worse, they have no retirement plan at all. Here’s how to help both yourself and your parents save money.
Goop has to pay $145,000 for recommending vaginal jade eggs to customers
Prosecutors in the case argued there is no scientific evidence to support the benefits of putting a jade egg in your vagina, so the company must now refund its customers.
What to know before you plan your wedding and hire wedding vendors
Ready to sign over thousands of dollars to multiple contractors? Probably not. These tips will help you make sure you’re making the right decisions before you walk down the aisle.
Meet Joshua Applestone, the man who wants to sell you steak from a vending machine
This could be a dream come true for anyone who craves ground meat or cold cuts after midnight.