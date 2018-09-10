Estimates show people between the ages of 55 and 64 have a median $120,000 saved for retirement — just 12% of what experts recommend. While the idea of talking to your parents about their finances can be daunting, Mic spoke to professionals about some gentle ways to spark the conversation. As it turns out, it’s never too late to start saving.

Also this week, Mic dug into why Gwyneth Paltrow’s company, Goop, is paying a fine of $145,000. We also explored the smartest ways to hire wedding vendors and the importance of reading the contracts in full — and how the meat market industry may soon be seeing an automated revolution, according to one New York butcher.

What can you do if your parents haven’t saved for retirement? Syda Productions/Shutterstock

A 2016 survey found that 26% of workers have less than $1,000 in savings — or worse, they have no retirement plan at all. Here’s how to help both yourself and your parents save money.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the In Goop Health summit June 9 in Culver City, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Prosecutors in the case argued there is no scientific evidence to support the benefits of putting a jade egg in your vagina, so the company must now refund its customers.

Here’s what to know before you plan your wedding. Ibrahim Asad/Pexels

Ready to sign over thousands of dollars to multiple contractors? Probably not. These tips will help you make sure you’re making the right decisions before you walk down the aisle.

Joshua Applestone at the Applestone Meat Company wants to change the way we buy meat. Jennifer May/The Applestone Meat Company

This could be a dream come true for anyone who craves ground meat or cold cuts after midnight.