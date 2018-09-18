2018 Emmys: ‘SNL’ wins the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series
In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, Lorne Michaels arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

2018 Emmys: ‘SNL’ wins the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series

By Xavier Harding | 

NBC’s Saturday Night Live won the award for outstanding variety sketch series during Monday night’s 70th annual Emmy Awards. Creator and producer Lorne Michaels accepted the award on behalf of the show.

SNL’s talent was all over the awards show on Monday night — SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted, and the night featured appearances from current and former SNL cast members like Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant, Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph.

SNL beat out other critically acclaimed shows to win the trophy. The category’s other nominees included TruTV’s At Home With Amy Sedaris, Comedy Central’s Drunk History, Hulu’s I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman, IFC’s Portlandia and HBO’s Tracey Ullman’s Show.

Previous recipients of this award include Key & Peele and Inside Amy Schumer. The category was added to the Emmys in 2015. The category’s original form, original variety series, was eventually split into two: outstanding variety sketch series and outstanding variety talk series.

See more of Mic’s Emmy Award coverage of nominees and winners here.

Share:
Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Emmys 2018: ‘Game of Thrones’ wins outstanding drama

Emmys 2018: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ wins outstanding comedy

Emmys 2018: ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ wins outstanding limited series

Emmys 2018: ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ wins for outstanding variety talk series

2018 Emmys: ‘SNL’ wins the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series

Emmys 2018: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ wins for outstanding reality competition series

Emmys 2018: Claire Foy wins for outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Matthew Rhys wins for outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Stephen Daldry of ‘The Crown’ wins outstanding directing for a drama series

Emmys 2018: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg win for outstanding drama writing for ‘The Americans’