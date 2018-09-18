2018 Emmys: ‘SNL’ wins the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series

NBC’s Saturday Night Live won the award for outstanding variety sketch series during Monday night’s 70th annual Emmy Awards. Creator and producer Lorne Michaels accepted the award on behalf of the show.

SNL’s talent was all over the awards show on Monday night — SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted, and the night featured appearances from current and former SNL cast members like Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant, Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph.

SNL beat out other critically acclaimed shows to win the trophy. The category’s other nominees included TruTV’s At Home With Amy Sedaris, Comedy Central’s Drunk History, Hulu’s I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman, IFC’s Portlandia and HBO’s Tracey Ullman’s Show.

Previous recipients of this award include Key & Peele and Inside Amy Schumer. The category was added to the Emmys in 2015. The category’s original form, original variety series, was eventually split into two: outstanding variety sketch series and outstanding variety talk series.

